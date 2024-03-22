Cerebral Palsy Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Clinical Trails, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Cerebral Palsy Market

DelveInsight’s Cerebral Palsy Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

Some of the key facts of the Cerebral Palsy Market Report:

The Cerebral Palsy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In the USA, the overall number of existing cases of Cerebral Palsy was approximately 970,000 in 2021, with expectations of a rise over the duration of the study.

In 2021, there were around 620,000 reported cases of Cerebral Palsy in the EU-5 region, and it is anticipated that these numbers will increase over the course of the study.

In Japan, approximately 234,000 cases of Cerebral Palsy were recorded in 2021.

According to DelveInsight's projections, around 141,000 cases of Cerebral Palsy were identified in the United Kingdom in 2021.

In the past two decades, numerous pharmacological treatments for spasticity have been tailored for individuals with Cerebral Palsy. These therapies encompass oral drugs like benzodiazepines, dantrolene, baclofen, and tizanidine; neuromuscular blocking agents such as botulinum toxins A and B (BoNT-A and BoNT-B); chemical denervation employing phenol and alcohol; and intrathecal baclofen (ITB).

Key Cerebral Palsy Companies: Neurocrine Biosciences, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Bundang CHA Hospital, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Stanford University, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shionogi, and others

Key Cerebral Palsy Therapies: VALBENAZINE, AUSTEDO, Erythropoietin, Sativex, Botulinum Toxin type B, TEV-50717, IncobotulinumtoxinA, UDI-001, Oral Glycopyrrolate Liquid, and others

The Cerebral Palsy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Cerebral Palsy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Cerebral Palsy market dynamics.

Cerebral Palsy Overview

Cerebral Palsy comprises a collection of conditions impacting movement, muscle tone, and posture. The condition arises from damage to the developing brain, typically occurring before birth, which can affect motor function control. Those affected may experience challenges with both voluntary and involuntary movements, leading to unsteady or lax motions.

Cerebral Palsy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cerebral Palsy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cerebral Palsy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Cerebral Palsy

Prevalent Cases of Cerebral Palsy by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cerebral Palsy

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral Palsy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cerebral Palsy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cerebral Palsy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cerebral Palsy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cerebral Palsy Therapies and Key Companies

VALBENAZINE: Neurocrine Biosciences

AUSTEDO: Teva Pharmaceuticals

Erythropoietin: Bundang CHA Hospital

Sativex: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Botulinum Toxin type B: Stanford University

TEV-50717: Teva Branded Pharmaceutical

IncobotulinumtoxinA: Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

UDI-001: Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Oral Glycopyrrolate Liquid: Shionogi

Cerebral Palsy Market Strengths

Stem cell therapy is a novel treatment for Cerebral Palsy compared with symptomatic standard care has shown a significant positive effect on gross motor function. Short term safety is present, and further investigations are ongoing.

Cerebral Palsy Market Opportunities

Due to increasingly compelling evidence that Cerebral Palsy can have a genetic component, studies are testing interventions such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) and personalized medicine for the treatment of patients with Cerebral Palsy.

Scope of the Cerebral Palsy Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Cerebral Palsy Therapeutic Assessment: Cerebral Palsy current marketed and Cerebral Palsy emerging therapies

Cerebral Palsy Market Dynamics: Cerebral Palsy market drivers and Cerebral Palsy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Cerebral Palsy Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cerebral Palsy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cerebral Palsy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cerebral Palsy

3. SWOT analysis of Cerebral Palsy

4. Cerebral Palsy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cerebral Palsy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cerebral Palsy Disease Background and Overview

7. Cerebral Palsy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cerebral Palsy

9. Cerebral Palsy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cerebral Palsy Unmet Needs

11. Cerebral Palsy Emerging Therapies

12. Cerebral Palsy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cerebral Palsy Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Cerebral Palsy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cerebral Palsy Market Drivers

16. Cerebral Palsy Market Barriers

17. Cerebral Palsy Appendix

18. Cerebral Palsy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

