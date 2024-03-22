Silicon Wafers Market is projected to reach US$13.49 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 5.52%
The silicon wafers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% from US$8.176 billion in 2022 to US$13.49 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the silicon wafers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$13.49 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the silicon wafers market during the forecasted period is the rising demand for automobiles around the globe. Also, significant improvements and innovations that are being made in the automotive industry are contributing to propelling the silicon wafers market as most electric components in the vehicles need silicon wafers to function efficiently.
Another factor that boosts the sales of silicon wafers in the market is a rise in demand for consumer electronics such as smartphone devices, laptops, tablets, and others. These devices contain integrated circuits and microelectronics which are fabricated using silicon wafers. Therefore, with a rise in demand for these consumer electronic products, the growth of silicon wafer market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.
The silicon wafers market, by wafer size, is divided into four types- 0– 100 mm, 100 – 200 mm, 200 – 300 mm, and more than 300 mm. Many electronic devices and components of various devices use silicon wafers in the production process. These silicon wafers are available in different sizes to cater to different electronic device needs. For instance, the 200mm silicon wafer is used for manufacturing microprocessors, memory chips, and other complex circuits. Therefore, the different sizes available to cater to different device needs are anticipated to fuel the market.
The silicon wafers market, by fabrication method, is divided into three types- the Czochralski technique (Cz), the Bridgeman method, and float-Zone. Several electronic devices have microelectronics and integrated circuits which are fabricated using silicon wafers. There are several fabrication methods to do that like the Czochralski technique method of crystal growth used to obtain single crystals of semiconductors.
The silicon wafers market, by industry vertical, is divided into four types- consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Silicon wafers are used to create various electronic components in different industry verticals. For instance, in the automotive industry, various integrated circuits for electric vehicles are made using these silicon wafers. Therefore, these various industry vertical use cases available are predicted to boost the market over the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the silicon wafers market during the forecasted period as this region has major key players offering silicon carbide devices such as Toshiba Corporation from Japan, TanKeBlue Co. Ltd. From China, and Renesas Electronics Corporation from Japan are making significant innovations in silicon wafers technology which will increase its demand in the market globally and in the Asia Pacific region. Also, the growing innovations in the automotive industry and electric vehicle's popularity among people in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to create various new opportunities for innovation in silicon wafer technology.
The research includes several key players from the silicon wafers market, such as Siltronic, Sumco Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Okmetic, GlobalWafers (Sino-American Silicon), Silicon Materials, Inc, Wafer Works Corporation, Wafer World, and Virginia Semiconductor, Inc.
The market analytics report segments the silicon wafers market using the following criteria:
• By Wafer Size:
o 0– 100 mm
o 100 – 200 mm
o 200 – 300 mm
o More than 300 mm
• By Fabrication Method:
o Czochralski Technique (Cz)
o Bridgeman Method
o Float-Zone
o Others
• By Industry Vertical:
o Consumer Electronics
o Automotive
o Manufacturing
o Telecommunications
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
• Others
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• France
• Germany
• UK
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Japan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Siltronic
• Sumco Corporation
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
• Okmetic
• GlobalWafers (Sino-American Silicon)
• Silicon Materials, Inc
• Wafer Works Corporation
• Wafer World
• Virginia Semiconductor, Inc.
