US FLY FISHING MASTERS TEAM LOCKS IN 2024 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER
Top Anglers Set to Compete at the International Fly Fishing Competition
The US Fly Fishing Masters Team has announced its lineup for the highly anticipated 2024 World Masters Fly Fishing Championship, generating excitement among the fly fishing community. The team comprises five skilled anglers with over 50 years of collective competition experience, who are all set to showcase American skills on the global stage.
— Glade Gunther
Notably, the team has previously secured Gold and Silver medals at World Masters events, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the team's journey.
Meet the 2024 US Fly Fishing Masters Team:
- Sean Crocker (Holland, PA): A seasoned competitor and two-time US National Fly Fishing Team member, Crocker brings a wealth of experience.
- Glade Gunther (South Jordan, UT): A former competing member of the US National Fly Fishing Team, not only a skilled angler, but Gunther also holds the prestigious position of President of the U.S. Women's team, and Team Captain for the Masters and Senior Fly Fishing Teams, embodying leadership and dedication to the sport.
- Roman Matusinsky (Coplay, PA): Matusinsky returns to his home country in the Czech Republic and is a seasoned contender poised for success.
- Christopher Smith (Black Hawk, CO): A two-time US National Fly Fishing Team member, Smith also coached the US Youth Fly Fishing team to medal performances in 2014-2016. Notably, Christopher and his wife Melissa Smith are the first married couple to represent the U.S. at a Worlds Competition, with Melissa competing for the Women's Team.
- Matt Stedina (Stockbridge, VT): A former member of the US National Fly Fishing Team, Stedina has demonstrated his skills at multiple US National Championships, further solidifying his place on the roster.
"We've curated a talented and accomplished group of anglers to represent the US at the upcoming World Masters," remarked Gunther. “ This championship attracts the finest masters anglers globally, and we're confident in the abilities of Sean, Christopher, Roman, Matt, and myself to deliver standout performances."
Mark your calendars! The 2024 World Masters Fly Fishing Championship is set to unfold from May 19th to 24th in Boršov nad Vltavou, Czechia. The US Fly Fishing Masters Team will go head-to-head against participants from 15 other countries in a multi-day competition featuring individual events.
About the US Fly Fishing Masters Team:
USAngling is a 501c3 charitable organization that provides leadership for our U.S.A. National Fishing Teams as they compete worldwide, share our love of Competitive Angling by engaging America’s youth, support Conservation actions, and empower local Community angling groups.
USAngling is proud to be America’s home for World Championship angling. We are recognized as the sole U.S. representative to the Confederation International de la Peche Sportive (CIPS), the world sport fishing governing body as recognized by SportAccord. CIPS is currently made up of 115 member nations representing over 50 Million competitive anglers. It is made up of three divisions: Freshwater, Fly, and Saltwater Fishing. These divisions are further broken down into various teams. USAngling has the privilege of representing all of these United States fishing teams. At present there are a total of 13 Freshwater sports, 3 Fly Fishing sports, 17 Saltwater sports, and 1 Casting sport.
