U.S. WOMEN’S FLY FISHING TEAM SET FOR 3RD GLOBAL SHOWDOWN
U.S. Women's Fly Fishing Team sets sights on victory at the upcoming international competition
The women have dedicated themselves to being in top shape for this world championship, and I'm confident they will make us proud.”SOUTH JORDAN, UT, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Women's Fly Fishing Team is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd World Fly Fishing Championships.
— Norman Maktima
Taking place from May 19th to 24th in Boršov nad Vltavou, Czechia, the tournament will see our team of six anglers, along with coach Norman Maktima, face off against international competition in a week-long catch-and-release event.
Representing the United States are Ashley Wilmont (State College, PA), Julie Mattson (Broken Bow, OK), Melissa Smith (Black Hawk, CO), Lindsay Szofran (Red Lodge, MT), Tess Weigand (Coburn, PA), and Erica Hickey (Avon, CO). These exceptional women, chosen for their skills and teamwork, are prepared to demonstrate their talents on the global stage.
Lindsay Szofran and Tess Weigand, two talented athletes on our team, performed exceptionally well at the 2023 World Championships. They both secured spots in the top 10, which is a remarkable achievement.
Their efforts helped the U.S. Women’s team with a historic finish of the first-ever bronze team medal on an international stage, highlighting their crucial contributions to the team's overall success.
Of special note is Melissa and Christopher Smith are set to make history as the first married couple to compete together in the upcoming world championships. Melissa will represent the Women's team for the second time, while Christopher will join the U.S. World Masters team. Their joint participation is adding an extra layer of excitement and camaraderie to our team's journey.
Ashley Wilmont expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am very excited to fish the Czech waters and it is an honor to represent the United States in this championship" Julie Mattson added, "Being a competitor for the U.S. Women's Fly Fishing Team is a great honor and I’ll represent our nation with pride."
The U.S. Women's Fly Fishing Team has undergone extensive, rigorous training, and with Coach Maktima's exceptional guidance, they are now more than ready to represent the nation with absolute confidence and determination.
"We have an incredible team this year, with a great mix of experience and new talent," said Coach Maktima. "The women have dedicated themselves to being in top shape for this world championship, and I'm confident they will make us proud."
Join us in supporting the U.S. Women's Fly Fishing Team as they head to the Czech Republic to compete at the 3rd World Women's Fly Fishing Championships.
To follow the team's journey and access additional resources, including team updates, photos, and exclusive interviews, visit US Angling Women's Team website. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #USWFFT2024 and by following @USWFFT on Instagram.
—-------------------
About US Women's Fly Fishing Team (USWFFT):
The mission of the United States Women's Fly Fishing Team (USWFFT) is to develop the highest quality competitive fly fishing team to represent the United States in the FIPS-Mouche worldwide competition each year. They are dedicated to excellence in the sport of competitive fly fishing, the practice and encouragement of stream conservation, understanding and promotion of the value of our waterways, encouraging women to participate in the sport, and fostering international friendships. The Team upholds the Olympic tradition and proudly represents the USA. Women's Fly Fishing is now sanctioned by the Confederation Internationale de Peche Sportive (CIPS), representing 50 million competitive anglers from 78 different countries worldwide. CIPS has formally applied to the International Olympic Committee to recognize fishing as an Olympic sport. The United States Angling Confederation (USAC) supports women's fly fishing and believes it will advance this goal.
Glade Gunther
US Angling Confederation
info@uswomensflyfishingteam.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram