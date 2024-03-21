Submit Release
News Search

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,409 in the last 365 days.

MPD Arrests Suspect in a 2022 Homicide

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced a suspect has been arrested in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, December 17, 2022, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:20 am, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene. After finding no signs consistent with life, the male victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim, an adult female, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 30-year-old Avon Perkins of Baltimore, MD.

 

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit took custody of 25-year-old Jakeim Miller of Heath Springs, NC, from the US Marshals Service.  He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

 

CCN: 22183249

You just read:

MPD Arrests Suspect in a 2022 Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more