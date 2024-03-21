Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee

TEXAS, March 21 - March 21, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Ogechika “Oge” Alozie, M.D., Taylor Gillig, and Gabrielle Rich, D.O. to the Texas Medical Board District Three for terms set to expire on January 15, 2030.

Ogechika “Oge” Alozie, M.D., of El Paso is the CEO of Sunset West Health, an organization in El Paso focused on infectious disease care. He is a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, Texas Medical Association, American College of Physicians, El Paso County Medical Society, and is board certified in Clinical Informatics. Additionally, he serves as a gubernatorial appointee on the Task Force on Infectious Disease and Preparedness and Response Task Force. Alozie received a Master of Public Health from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Benin Medical School.

Taylor Gillig of Bedford is a senior category manager for Amazon. He is a United States Marine combat veteran and served as an infantry officer in Afghanistan. He is a member of the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Professional Chapter of the Adam Smith Society, American Legion, and The Elks. Gillig received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of California – Santa Barbara and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Strategy from Southern Methodist University.

Gabrielle Rich, D.O., of Big Spring is an obstetrician and gynecologist with Covenant Children’s Hospital and Scenic Mountain Medical Center. She is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologysts. Rich received a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience from Tulane University and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kansas City University.