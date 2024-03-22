Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ Sale at Sotheby’s New York Achieves $70M in Aggregate Bids

Vail Valley retreat in Casteel Creek and ‘The Soho’ in Calabasas headline the evening sale of marquee real estate offerings

The enthusiastic response to yesterday evening’s event is a testament to the reach of the brand and our greater network in creating can’t-miss auction experiences.” — Krystal Aeby, President, Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, announces the success of yesterday evening’s ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale, among its most highly anticipated events of the year. From the esteemed Sotheby's New York saleroom, the auction streamed live on conciergeauctions.com and sothebys.com. Notably, the white-glove sale realized 100% of lots sold and $70 million in aggregate bids placed.

Held during Sotheby’s ‘The Luxury Sales’ series, showcasing the season’s best in real estate, watches, jewels, handbags, wine, and spirits, headlining the evening sale were two marquee offerings: a renowned retreat in Vail Valley, Colorado’s coveted Casteel Creek community and a three-story Malibu Valley Estates modern in Calabasas, California.

An audience of more than 100 were in attendance as property connoisseurs competed on the telephone via a team of specialists and online. The event was conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ head auctioneer, Frank Trunzo.

Facts & Figures from the Auction

• White-glove results, with 100% sell through rate across three auctions

• $70 million in aggregate bids placed

• 49% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

“Our ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sales bring together some of the most outstanding properties in the world with connoisseurs who have passion for what they represent: refined, luxurious living. The enthusiastic response to yesterday evening’s event is a testament to the reach of the brand and our greater network in creating can’t-miss auction experiences,” said Krystal Aeby, president of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions.

Highlights from the sale

2400 and 1683 Casteel Creek Road, comprising two residences part of the original renowned retreat in one of the ultra-luxe Vail Valley’s most pristine neighborhoods, were presented collectively, achieving $22.4 million—an increase of 40% over the average Starting Bid. The residences, perched upon just under 56 acres of breathtaking Colorado mountainscape, were offered via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in partnership with Barbara Gardner and Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

"The sale of 2400 and 1683 Casteel Creek Road underscores its exceptional design and coveted mountain location," remarked Chad Roffers, CEO and founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "Our team, renowned as the foremost experts in luxury property auctions globally, is adept at achieving results that truly reflect the intrinsic value of properties like those at Casteel Creek. We pride ourselves on facilitating transactions driven by genuine market demand, as evidenced by the enthusiastic participation of qualified bidders vying for properties such as these two."

In partnership with Neyshia Go of Sotheby’s International Realty - Beverly Hills Brokerage, ‘The Soho’, located at 26773 Mulholland Highway in Calabasas, California, saw five bidders and $18.35 million in aggregate bids achieved, selling for $5.264 million—an increase of 28% over the average Starting Bid. The newly-constructed estate in a coveted community set against the untouched and beautifully preserved landscape of the Santa Monica Mountains, totals 8,305 square feet across two acres. With unparalleled canyon views and a modern architectural style that accentuates the estate’s clean lines, this property is truly picturesque.

Also on the auction stage was a lakefront property in Chapin, South Carolina. Presented with Wilmot Irvin of Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, 1153 Indian Summer Point near Lake Murray saw eight bidders and sold for $1.26 million—an increase of 80% over the average Starting Bid. The Old World Italian style estate was offered for the first time, cared for by the same owners for more than 50 years.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is currently accepting consignments for live sales during Sotheby’s ‘The Luxury Sales’ in London in May, Hong Kong in September, and New York in December.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,115 offices located in 84 countries and territories worldwide, including 49 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

