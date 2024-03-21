Alton Amphitheater to Host Its First National Day of Prayer Event

Alton Amphitheater set to host its first ever National Day of Prayer Event

Down by the Riverside - A National Day of Prayer Event is set to take place at the Alton Amphitheater on Thursday May 2nd from 9am to 5pm.

We are so thankful to all the volunteers who have put their work and talents into this. God is doing something amazing and it’s wonderful to see the community working together towards a common goal.” — Stephen Fox