RUSSIA, March 21 - Denis Manturov chairs meeting of Russian-Kazakhstani intergovernmental commission on Baikonur

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar held a meeting of the Russian-Kazakhstani intergovernmental commission on the Baikonur complex. The meeting was attended by Director General of Roscosmos State Corporation Yury Borisov.

“While discussing Baikonur, we have to talk about the development of the complex and the entire partnership between our countries in the sphere of space. A separate intergovernmental commission allows us to set priorities and find compromises in the most important areas of cooperation,” Denis Manturov noted.

The meeting participants discussed the implementation of a joint project to create the Baiterek space rocket complex at the Baikonur Cosmodrome for launching the Soyuz-5 launch vehicle. This project is the largest one under Russian-Kazakhstani cooperation in the space industry. Under the project, the Russian side is to build a Soyuz-5 advanced launch vehicle. The Kazakhstani side is responsible for creating ground infrastructure and upgrading the Baiterek space rocket complex. Work to implement the project is carried out in accordance with previously reached agreements and based on a new contract. During the meeting, the procedure for further joint actions to implement the project was agreed upon.

In addition, the parties discussed the development of tourism at the Baikonur complex. For example, the Baikonur online platform will be introduced for obtaining digital access to the Baikonur complex, developed by Kazakhstan. It should simplify the system for visiting Baikonur sites by tourist groups. The parties agreed to continue interaction in order to effectively use and develop the social and cultural potential of the infrastructure of the complex.

On 21 March, the Republic of Kazakhstan celebrates the first day of the Nowruz holiday, the Day of the Vernal Equinox. It is a symbol of spring renewal, a triumph of love, fertility and friendship. Denis Manturov congratulated his colleagues on the holiday.