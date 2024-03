RUSSIA, March 21 - Alexei Overchuk meets with CIS Secretary-General Sergei Lebedev

Chairman of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States and Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk held a working meeting with CIS Secretary-General Sergei Lebedev.

The parties discussed joint work on priority issues of economic integration within the Commonwealth and preparations for a meeting of the CIS Economic Council, scheduled for 29 March 2024 in Moscow.