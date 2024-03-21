Illinois DCFS to Host On-the-Spot Hiring Event in Fairview Heights

ILLINOIS, March 21 - WHAT: Recruiters from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will host an On-the-Spot Hiring event in Metro East to discuss employment opportunities throughout southern Illinois. Full-time positions and internships addressing child welfare and protection are available in Anna, Belleville, Centralia, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Effingham, Marion, Mount Vernon, Murphysboro and Sparta. Eligible candidates will receive a conditional offer of employment on-the-spot. For a more efficient experience, candidates are encouraged to start the process by filling out an online application before the event at dcfsjobs.illinois.gov. However, walk-in applicants are welcome.

All attendees must bring:

A printed copy of their resume.

A valid driver's license.

A Social Security card or a valid passport.

A legible copy of an official college transcript.

voided check.

WHEN: March 27, 2024, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

*** Please call 217-336-6992 to schedule news media interviews with DCFS leadership. ***

WHERE: Fountains Conference Center

319 Fountains Parkway

Fairview Heights, IL 62208

WHY: This one-of-a-kind event significantly expedites the State of Illinois hiring process, allowing qualified candidates to complete multiple screening steps on-site for open roles that support Illinois youth and families. While additional background checks will be conducted, a conditional job offer will be made to those who are interested in working with Illinois DCFS children and families. A mission driven organization that provides advancement opportunities and excellent benefits are just a few reasons many employees make Illinois DCFS their passion - and career.

About the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS):

Founded in 1964, DCFS is responsible for protecting children from abuse or neglect by responding to reports received by the Child Abuse Hotline at

ov (non-emergency situations) or 1-800-25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873). With the goal of keeping children safe, DCFS strengthens and supports families with a wide range of services. When keeping a child safe means removing them from the home, DCFS makes every effort to reunite them with their family. When the best interest of the child makes this impossible, DCFS is committed to pursuing guardianship or adoption by loving families to provide children with a safe and permanent home. DCFS is also responsible for licensing and monitoring of all Illinois child welfare