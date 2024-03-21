Attorney General Bird Joins 20-State Coalition Calling on U.S. Supreme Court to Protect Pay for Military Heroes

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Bird today joined a bipartisan 20-state coalition and the District of Columbia in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to make sure federal employees who serve in the military reserves do not lose their pay when deployed.

Federal law ensures that reservists who are federal employees are entitled to the same pay on deployment as they are in their civilian job. Without those protections, reservists may face drastic pay cuts when called to service, threatening their financial security and discouraging service. Despite Congress’s guaranteeing full pay for reservist employees, a federal appeals court recently imposed restrictions on which reservists can receive it.

“Our military heroes should never face a pay cut for serving our country,” said Attorney General Bird. “Protecting pay for servicemembers is not only the right thing to do, it is the law. My husband, Bob, served in the Army reserves after 9/11, and I have seen first-hand the sacrifices our military heroes make to keep us safe. The least we can do is ensure that those who risk their lives for our safety get the pay they deserve. I am calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the law and protect pay for our military heroes.”

Iowa joined 19 other states and the District of Columbia in the Texas and South Carolina-led brief.

Read the amicus brief here.

