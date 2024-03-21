Mayor's Office of Women's Advancement Announces 2024 EXTRAordinary Women Honorees

BOSTON - March 21, 2024 – Today, the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement (MOWA) announced their 2024 EXTRAordinary Women honorees. EXTRAordinary Women (ExW) are recognized for their commitment and dedication to their community, neighborhood, and workplace.

This year, 41 women were selected from hundreds of nominations. Honorees represent all of Boston’s neighborhoods as well as various industries and backgrounds.

"This year's EXTRAordinary Women honorees are a testament to the richness of talent and leadership that exists within our communities in Boston. I'm honored to celebrate and highlight their incredible journeys" said Chief of Equity and Inclusion Mariangely Solis Cervera.

The 2024 honorees listed below.

ECONOMIC EQUITY

Andrea "Drea" Hudson - Roxbury

Founder, Booger Money and Head of Audience Development, HubSpot

Annmarie Quezada - South End

Head of Mother Caroline Academy and Education Center

Caryn Pang, Ph.D. - Downtown

Professor of Marketing & Branding, Hult International Business School

Caitlin Ryan - Brighton

Owner, Cafenation Cafe & Roastery

Chantal Lima Barbosa - East Boston

Director of Recruitment, Duet

Dariela Villón-Maga - Mattapan

President and Founder, DVM Housing Partners

Emmalyn Reid - Allston

Journalist and Content Creator

Kay Chambers - Mattapan

Owner & Founder, Kay's Oasis Function Hall

Nerissa Williams Scott - Hyde Park

Lead Producer and CEO, That Child Got Talent Entertainment

Nikia Londy - Hyde Park

Founder and Owner, Intriguing Hair Salon

Ruselly Pimentel

Owner, Santias Bakery

HEALTH

Achantel Thornton - Mattapan

Founder, Essence of Diamonds and Pearls Youth Group

Carmen L Blyden - Roxbury

Executive Coach, Healthy Energy Actively Living (HEAL)

EilaKeisha Spencer - Dorchester

Deputy Director, Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation

Gayl Crump Swaby - Roxbury

Founder and CEO, New Generation Consultants and Associates

Ivelisse Minlletty - Roslindale

Director of Community Engagement & Partnerships, VITRA Health

Jamaad Fin - Dorchester

Founder and CEO, Jamad Basketball Camps

Rita Lara - East Boston

Executive Director, Maverick Landing Community Services (MLCS)

Rochelle Levy-Christopher - Dorchester

Founder and CEO, For Black Girls

Susan Vong - South Boston

Founder and President of Poxy Clinical

Toy Burton - Roxbury

Founder and Executive Director, DeeDee's Cry and Founder and Executive Director, Roxbury Unity Parade

REPRESENTATION

Alfreda J Harris - Roxbury

Shelburne Community Center

Angela Abad - East Boston

Case Manager, Metro Housing

Betty Carrington "Big Momma" - Charlestown

Bunker Hill Community Member

Fatima Ali-Salaam - Mattapan

Chair, Greater Mattapan Neighborhood Council

Jeneé Osterheldt - South End

Deputy Managing Editor for Culture, Talent and Development, The Boston Globe

Mercedes Loving-Manley - Dorchester

Executive Director, PrideXtended, Inc.

Mercy Robinson - South Boston

Executive Director, South Boston en Accion

Milagros Martes - Hyde Park

Simplemente Milagros

Raquel Halsey - Jamaica Plain

Executive Director, North American Indian Center of Boston

Roxann Cooke - Mattapan

Regional Director and Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase

SAFETY

Andrea Villavicencio - Roxbury

Homebase Stabilization Case Manager, Metro Housing

Chaplain Clementina Chery - Dorchester

Founder, President and CEO, Louis D. Brown Peace Institute

Isa Woldeguiorguis - Dorchester

Executive Director, Boston Area Rape Crisis Center

Kendra Beaver - Dorchester

Climate Justice Coordinator, Fairmount Indigo CDC Collaborative

Max Hunter - West Roxbury

Coordinator, Mothers Out Front

Maya Dias - West Roxbury

West Roxbury Parents Group

Melissa Luna - Hyde Park

VP of Site Success and Boston Executive Director, GreenLight Fund

Nickey Nesbeth - Roslindale

Founder and Executive Director, Boston Girls Empowerment Network (BGEN)

Romilda Pereira - Dorchester

CEO and Executive Director, Project Turnaround

Ruth Rollins - Roxbury

President and CEO, We Are Better Together Warren Daniel Hairston Project