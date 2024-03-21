Mayor's Office of Women's Advancement Announces 2024 EXTRAordinary Women Honorees
BOSTON - March 21, 2024 – Today, the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement (MOWA) announced their 2024 EXTRAordinary Women honorees. EXTRAordinary Women (ExW) are recognized for their commitment and dedication to their community, neighborhood, and workplace.
This year, 41 women were selected from hundreds of nominations. Honorees represent all of Boston’s neighborhoods as well as various industries and backgrounds.
"This year's EXTRAordinary Women honorees are a testament to the richness of talent and leadership that exists within our communities in Boston. I'm honored to celebrate and highlight their incredible journeys" said Chief of Equity and Inclusion Mariangely Solis Cervera.
The 2024 honorees listed below.
ECONOMIC EQUITY
Andrea "Drea" Hudson - Roxbury
Founder, Booger Money and Head of Audience Development, HubSpot
Annmarie Quezada - South End
Head of Mother Caroline Academy and Education Center
Caryn Pang, Ph.D. - Downtown
Professor of Marketing & Branding, Hult International Business School
Caitlin Ryan - Brighton
Owner, Cafenation Cafe & Roastery
Chantal Lima Barbosa - East Boston
Director of Recruitment, Duet
Dariela Villón-Maga - Mattapan
President and Founder, DVM Housing Partners
Emmalyn Reid - Allston
Journalist and Content Creator
Kay Chambers - Mattapan
Owner & Founder, Kay's Oasis Function Hall
Nerissa Williams Scott - Hyde Park
Lead Producer and CEO, That Child Got Talent Entertainment
Nikia Londy - Hyde Park
Founder and Owner, Intriguing Hair Salon
Ruselly Pimentel
Owner, Santias Bakery
HEALTH
Achantel Thornton - Mattapan
Founder, Essence of Diamonds and Pearls Youth Group
Carmen L Blyden - Roxbury
Executive Coach, Healthy Energy Actively Living (HEAL)
EilaKeisha Spencer - Dorchester
Deputy Director, Boston Lesbigay Urban Foundation
Gayl Crump Swaby - Roxbury
Founder and CEO, New Generation Consultants and Associates
Ivelisse Minlletty - Roslindale
Director of Community Engagement & Partnerships, VITRA Health
Jamaad Fin - Dorchester
Founder and CEO, Jamad Basketball Camps
Rita Lara - East Boston
Executive Director, Maverick Landing Community Services (MLCS)
Rochelle Levy-Christopher - Dorchester
Founder and CEO, For Black Girls
Susan Vong - South Boston
Founder and President of Poxy Clinical
Toy Burton - Roxbury
Founder and Executive Director, DeeDee's Cry and Founder and Executive Director, Roxbury Unity Parade
REPRESENTATION
Alfreda J Harris - Roxbury
Shelburne Community Center
Angela Abad - East Boston
Case Manager, Metro Housing
Betty Carrington "Big Momma" - Charlestown
Bunker Hill Community Member
Fatima Ali-Salaam - Mattapan
Chair, Greater Mattapan Neighborhood Council
Jeneé Osterheldt - South End
Deputy Managing Editor for Culture, Talent and Development, The Boston Globe
Mercedes Loving-Manley - Dorchester
Executive Director, PrideXtended, Inc.
Mercy Robinson - South Boston
Executive Director, South Boston en Accion
Milagros Martes - Hyde Park
Simplemente Milagros
Raquel Halsey - Jamaica Plain
Executive Director, North American Indian Center of Boston
Roxann Cooke - Mattapan
Regional Director and Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase
SAFETY
Andrea Villavicencio - Roxbury
Homebase Stabilization Case Manager, Metro Housing
Chaplain Clementina Chery - Dorchester
Founder, President and CEO, Louis D. Brown Peace Institute
Isa Woldeguiorguis - Dorchester
Executive Director, Boston Area Rape Crisis Center
Kendra Beaver - Dorchester
Climate Justice Coordinator, Fairmount Indigo CDC Collaborative
Max Hunter - West Roxbury
Coordinator, Mothers Out Front
Maya Dias - West Roxbury
West Roxbury Parents Group
Melissa Luna - Hyde Park
VP of Site Success and Boston Executive Director, GreenLight Fund
Nickey Nesbeth - Roslindale
Founder and Executive Director, Boston Girls Empowerment Network (BGEN)
Romilda Pereira - Dorchester
CEO and Executive Director, Project Turnaround
Ruth Rollins - Roxbury
President and CEO, We Are Better Together Warren Daniel Hairston Project