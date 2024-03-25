LuvBuds Announces Launch of Swag-Supply.com
Swag-Supply.com Leading Custom Printed Accessories Company
With advertising limitations in our channel, showcasing your store brand on products you already sell presents a great way to extend awareness for your company.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LuvBuds, LLC proudly announces the launch of Swag-Supply.com, a pioneering custom printing and design facility specializing in white label branded accessories. Catering to dispensaries, smoke shops, and organizations seeking personalized merchandise, Swag-Supply.com sets the standard with cutting-edge design and printing capabilities, empowering companies to market and promote their brands with style and flair. With strategic partnerships established with premier brands and factories worldwide, Swag-Supply.com offers comprehensive branding solutions, allowing clients to imprint their logos on a diverse range of white label accessories.
— Brett Harris, CEO LuvBuds, LLC
The esteemed creative team at Swag-Supply.com, renowned for their award-winning designs, provides clients with personalized product development services, completely free of charge. From lighters and grinders to batteries, papers, cones, and beyond, Swag-Supply.com offers a diverse portfolio of best-selling products tailor-made to elevate brand presence and customer engagement.
Brett Harris, President/CEO of LuvBuds and New Phoenix Holdings, the parent company of Swag-Supply.com, commented on the company's vision: "We recognized a significant market need in the industry that wasn't being met. With advertising limitations within our trade channels, the opportunity to showcase one's brand on products already circulating within dispensaries presents a lucrative avenue for revenue generation and brand promotion. As one of the few US-based facility offering domestic printing, coupled with top-tier smoking accessory brands and an expert design team capable of customization, Swag-Supply.com stands apart as the premier destination for all your branding needs."
About Swag-Supply.com:
Swag-Supply.com is a Denver, CO-based custom printing and design facility specializing in white label branded accessories. Operating as Swag-Supply.com, inquire about our complimentary design services today.
About LuvBuds, LLC:
LuvBuds, LLC is the #1 accessory distributor in the USA, serving dispensaries and smoke shops nationwide through its online platform, shopluvbuds.com. As an authorized distributor for the top brands in the industry, LuvBuds offers a price match guarantee, maintains comprehensive inventory at its centrally located Denver, CO warehouse, and provides unparalleled customer service.
For more information, contact:
Mike Martin
VP Commercial
mmartin@luvbuds.co
720-361-2032
Mike Martin
LuvBuds
