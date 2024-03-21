ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (March 22-25) - Phoenix Area

: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour to southbound/eastbound Loop 202 and reconnect with I-10 near Chandler Boulevard in the Ahwatukee area. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Van Buren Street or Buckeye Road to reach southbound I-17. Traffic also can exit ahead of the closure and use eastbound McDowell or Thomas roads to reach northbound I-17.

from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Southbound SR 143

(Hohokam Expressway)

closed

between Loop 202

(Red Mountain Freeway)

and I-10

from 10 p.m. Frday to 4 a.m. Monday

(March 25) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The westbound Loop 202 exit to Sky Harbor Airport closed. The eastbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to southbound SR 143

(airport exit ramp)

closed

.

Please Note

: The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street will be limited to right turns only (no access to northbound SR 143).

Detours:

Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to eastbound I-10 to reach destinations, including Sky Harbor Airport. Loop 101 drivers also can consider using southbound 44th Street to reach the airport, More information is available at

i10BroadwayCurve.com