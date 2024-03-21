Innovative Response To NAR Settlement: Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Introduces Advanced Cash Offer Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”), led by Rudy Lira Kusuma, is at the forefront of adapting to the recent National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) settlement with groundbreaking initiatives aimed at enhancing service delivery to home sellers. In line with the settlement, which seeks to transform broker commissions and real estate practices, Rudy's team has been pioneering with their "Guaranteed Cash Offer on Your Home in 24 Hours" service, offering sellers swift and multiple cash offers in the current market.
Building on this foundation, the brokerage's tech team is set to elevate the real estate transaction process with the upcoming launch of an enhanced feature within the YHSGR Cash Offer platform. This innovative update will allow real estate agents within Rudy's team to seamlessly integrate their local IDX feed into the platform. The introduction of a "Promote Button" will enable agents to add property addresses and optionally upload offer fees, facilitating unique compensation offers to cooperating brokers for both off-market and listed properties where agreements with home sellers exist.
This functionality not only streamlines the promotion of properties but also broadens the visibility among agents with potential buyers, thanks to the inclusion of property photos and detailed offers in IDX feeds. The platform's flexibility extends to offering compensation to cooperating brokers on an optional basis, providing a strategic advantage in marketing properties effectively and attracting serious buyers.
Rudy Lira Kusuma's team is committed to providing sellers with unparalleled advantages in the real estate market, including the option to create urgency through expiration dates on offers. This approach underscores Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's dedication to leveraging technology and innovative practices to benefit both sellers and buyers in the wake of the NAR settlement.
"We are excited to roll out these enhancements to our Cash Offer platform, which align perfectly with the evolving landscape of real estate transactions post-NAR settlement," says Rudy Lira Kusuma. "Our commitment to innovation and providing our clients with the best possible service remains our top priority. These advancements are a testament to our team's adaptability and foresight, ensuring our clients enjoy a competitive edge in the market."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to set the benchmark for excellence and innovation in the real estate industry, adapting proactively to changes and leveraging technology to enhance client satisfaction and outcomes.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”) is a leading real estate brokerage committed to delivering exceptional service and results. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to client satisfaction, the company specializes in providing sellers with guaranteed cash offers and access to unique marketing platforms, ensuring the best exposure and opportunities in the real estate market. To learn more about the multiple cash offers platforms at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Building on this foundation, the brokerage's tech team is set to elevate the real estate transaction process with the upcoming launch of an enhanced feature within the YHSGR Cash Offer platform. This innovative update will allow real estate agents within Rudy's team to seamlessly integrate their local IDX feed into the platform. The introduction of a "Promote Button" will enable agents to add property addresses and optionally upload offer fees, facilitating unique compensation offers to cooperating brokers for both off-market and listed properties where agreements with home sellers exist.
This functionality not only streamlines the promotion of properties but also broadens the visibility among agents with potential buyers, thanks to the inclusion of property photos and detailed offers in IDX feeds. The platform's flexibility extends to offering compensation to cooperating brokers on an optional basis, providing a strategic advantage in marketing properties effectively and attracting serious buyers.
Rudy Lira Kusuma's team is committed to providing sellers with unparalleled advantages in the real estate market, including the option to create urgency through expiration dates on offers. This approach underscores Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's dedication to leveraging technology and innovative practices to benefit both sellers and buyers in the wake of the NAR settlement.
"We are excited to roll out these enhancements to our Cash Offer platform, which align perfectly with the evolving landscape of real estate transactions post-NAR settlement," says Rudy Lira Kusuma. "Our commitment to innovation and providing our clients with the best possible service remains our top priority. These advancements are a testament to our team's adaptability and foresight, ensuring our clients enjoy a competitive edge in the market."
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty continues to set the benchmark for excellence and innovation in the real estate industry, adapting proactively to changes and leveraging technology to enhance client satisfaction and outcomes.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Founded by Rudy Lira Kusuma, Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”) is a leading real estate brokerage committed to delivering exceptional service and results. Known for its innovative approach and commitment to client satisfaction, the company specializes in providing sellers with guaranteed cash offers and access to unique marketing platforms, ensuring the best exposure and opportunities in the real estate market. To learn more about the multiple cash offers platforms at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Push a button and sell your home! YHSGR's Multiple Cash Offer Platform Revealed