HEALEY-DRISCOLL ADMINISTRATION, MASSDOT, US ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS SIGN NEW MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR CAPE COD BRIDGES  

Boston — Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, Transportation Secretary & CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt, U.S Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator Edward Markey and Congressman William Keating today announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been reached between the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, acting through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and the U.S. Department of the Army and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in regard to the Bourne Bridge and the Sagamore Bridge.

Under the agreement, the USACE will continue to own, operate, and maintain the existing Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, and MassDOT will serve as the lead project delivery agency with responsibility to construct and subsequently own, operate and maintain two new bridges.

“This agreement is an important step forward in our efforts to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. From day one, our administration said we were going to do everything we can to deliver on this project that is critical for the economy of the Cape and our entire state. We’ve been proud to secure millions of dollars in federal funding to move this project forward and are grateful for the partnership of the Biden-Harris administration, our Congressional delegation and the USACE,” said Governor Maura Healey.

“Our administration continues to focus on improving the quality of life for the people who live and work on the Cape, as well as millions of visitors each year. This MOU underscores the collaborative spirit of our approach to this project to help build the economic growth of the Cape Cod and the Islands,” said Lt. Governor Driscoll.

The Sagamore Bridge Replacement Project is going to be undertaken before the project to replace the Bourne Bridge. The Sagamore Project is Phase 1 of the Cape Cod Bridges Program which makes investments in other transportation infrastructure along the Cape Cod Canal and expands travel options for all members of the public, including those who walk and bike.

The existing bridges are federally owned assets, operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and provide the only means of vehicular access across the Cape Cod Canal. Any long-term loss of service reliability would be devastating to the region. The projects to replace these two bridges are essential for supporting the economy of Cape Cod and surrounding communities and ensuring safe and reliable travel for residents, workers, and millions of annual visitors. The projects present a powerful opportunity to modernize designs to improve safety, mobility, and resiliency; increase economic vitality; and improve access through better pedestrian and bicycling infrastructure.

The Sagamore Bridge’s replacement will be built fully offset from the existing bridge so that traffic may be maintained on the existing bridge while the new bridge is being constructed. As a result, the Project will also include the reconstruction of portions of the roadways on either side of the proposed canal crossing. The Project will include shared use paths throughout. The modernized and reconfigured design will bring the bridge into a state of good repair, lower the long-term maintenance costs, address issues with traffic operations, improve safety by reducing crashes by as much as 48 percent, and preserve and enhance productivity through new direct jobs and other economic benefits.

“MassDOT is pleased to have this new Memorandum of Understanding as it lays out our next steps, helping us move forward in collaboration with our federal partners in reconstructing the two bridges. We will strive to engage the town and city officials in the region, community leaders, residents, business owners and other stakeholders as we work on these transformational projects that will ensure visitors and residents will have modern options to travel to and from the Cape and Islands,” shared Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reinforces the parties' ongoing commitment to addressing both the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges, while acknowledging that the projects will need to be implemented in a phased process and defines the relationship and responsibilities of MassDOT and the Army Corps of Engineers for the implementation of the project. MassDOT will be responsible for the design, permitting and construction of the project and the Corps will provide assistance throughout the process. The MOU commits Massachusetts to providing $700 million to the Cape Bridge Program and the Corps to provide $600 million, subject to Appropriation from Congress. Under the terms of the MOU, the Commonwealth will assume ownership of the replacement bridges. This project has also received $372 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Program and is being considered for a $1.06 billion grant from the USDOT Bridge Investment Program.

“I am pleased to sign this agreement today to reinforce our crucial collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges. Together, we will continue pursuing a modern solution for the Bridges that ensures safe passage for people and goods across the Cape Cod Canal,” said Michael Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

“With this agreement, the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Army Corps of Engineers are once again demonstrating their firm commitment to replace the Cape Cod Bridges,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren. “The MOU is a testament to the organization and cooperation the entire team brings to this project. These bridges are a lifeline for the Cape Cod region and surrounding communities, and this collaboration with Army Corps will help secure their future. This is another great achievement for this project.”

“Today, we renew our vows to replace the Cape Cod Bridges, in sickness and in health, for richer or poorer. After years of dedication and collaboration, this Memorandum of Understanding is a critical step toward two new bridges for the people of Cape Cod,” said Senator Edward J. Markey. “I am grateful for the ongoing partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Senator Warren, Congressman Keating, Governor Healey, and our state and local leaders, especially as we advocate for $1.072 billion from the federal Bridge Investment Program to commence this project with the replacement of the Sagamore Bridge. This is our moment, and we’re confident that, together, we can reach our ultimate goal of securing a safer, more accessible, and more prosperous future for the Cape, the Islands, and the entire region.”

"The signing of this memorandum between the Commonwealth and the Army Corps represents a critical next step toward the planning and construction of safe, reliable, and modern bridges across the Cape Cod Canal. When completed, these new structures will connect the Cape & Islands community with the rest of our State, and the wider world, for years to come," said Congressman Keating. "As a resident of Bourne who relies on the bridges daily, I know how important this project is to our region, and I want to recognize the leadership of both the Biden-Harris and Healey-Driscoll administrations in finally moving this project forward. This is a long-term project, and I look forward to continuing to work with Assistant Secretary Connor, Secretary Tibbits-Nutt, and my partners in the Massachusetts Delegation as progress marches toward construction."

"We are grateful for our strong partnerships with the Biden Administration and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to further our shared commitment to replace these critical pieces of infrastructure," said Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. "We have already made great progress in securing federal funding for this project and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we maintain these transportation links for Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and the entire Northeast region."

The MassDOT Cape Cod Canal Area Transportation Study information is available on the MassDOT website here. The Study examined options at a conceptual level such as modified and improved highway interchanges, and improvements for pedestrian, bicycle and transit access in order to improve multi-modal travel. The report includes analytical findings, a recommended plan of transportation improvements (short-term, medium-term and long-term), preliminary cost estimates for these improvements, and a comprehensive implementation plan for the recommended improvements.

