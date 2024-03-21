Washington State Supreme Court: Passing bar no longer required to be a lawyer
Washington becomes only the second state to officially approve alternatives to the bar, following its southern neighbor, Oregon, which is set to make the change in May.
There were 653 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,502 in the last 365 days.
Washington becomes only the second state to officially approve alternatives to the bar, following its southern neighbor, Oregon, which is set to make the change in May.