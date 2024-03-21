Work Accelerates on Historic Transformation of California’s Mental Health System

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The passage of Proposition 1 by California voters adds rocket fuel to Governor Gavin Newsom’s transformational overhaul of the state’s behavioral health system. These reforms refocus existing funds to prioritize Californians with the most serious mental health and substance use issues, who are too often experiencing homelessness. They also fund more than 11,150 new behavioral health beds and supportive housing units and 26,700 outpatient treatment slots.

LOS ANGELES — California took a major step forward in correcting the damage from 50 years of neglect to the state’s mental health system with the passage of Proposition 1. This historic measure — a signature priority of Governor Gavin Newsom — adds rocket fuel to California’s overhaul of the state’s behavioral health systems. It provides a full range of mental health and substance abuse care, with new accountability metrics to ensure local governments deliver for their communities.

“This is the biggest reform of the California mental health system in decades and will finally equip partners to deliver the results all Californians need and deserve. Treatment centers will prioritize mental health and substance use support in the community like never before. Now, it’s time to roll up our sleeves and begin implementing this critical reform – working closely with city and county leaders to ensure we see results.” – Governor Gavin Newsom

The newly passed initiative builds on the Newsom Administration’s prior investments (here & here) and reforms (here & here), and will enable California to fully transform its behavioral health system for the first time in 20 years. WHY THIS MATTERS: These reforms focus billions of dollars in existing funds to prioritize Californians with the most serious mental health and substance use issues, too often experiencing homelessness, jail, and crisis hospitalizations. The $6.38 billion bond will provide funding to build more than 11,150 new behavioral health beds and supportive housing units and 26,700 outpatient treatment slots – capacity that will touch many tens of thousands of people’s lives every year – filling critical needs across the state for everyone from homeless veterans to kids suffering from depression, to elders facing isolation, and everyone in between. Polling from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) found an overwhelming majority (87%) of Californians say there is a mental health crisis in the United States.

