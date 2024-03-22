BIOMED EXPO LOS ANGELES BIOHACKING EXPO IN HEALTH, SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY, APRIL 11-14, 2024 Sonesta Los Angeles LAX Hotel
BIOMED EXPO LOS ANGELES BIOHACKING EXPO IN HEALTH, SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY APRIL 11-14, 2024, Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAXLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 32ND Biohacking Health and Wellness Biomed EXPO returning to Los Angeles, CA, April 11-14, 2024, latest in Longevity, Biohacking, Stem Cell Research, Bio Photonics, Brain Health, Medical Technology, Medicine, Epigenetics, Biotech, Anti-Aging, Cancer Research, DNA Activation, Tesla Technology, PEMF systems, Skin Care, Red Laser, and Brain enhancement Technologies Expo/ Conference with world's leading experts in health, longevity, science & consciousness.
4 Days of B2B & B2C Health Expo Conference for Professionals & Consumers.
Date: 3/22/2024
Biomed Expo ushers in new earth frequencies of biohacking and Trans-Humanism at the Sonesta Los Angeles Airport LAX, April 11-14, 2024, the conference brings together a highly coveted group of physicians to defy the preconceived limits of the human body. With over 30 speakers and 100 lectures, workshops with 39 Exhibits, this healing fest has curated the leading minds behind the latest leaps in healing modalities in functional Wellness and Quantum Healing.
This year's programming will be the largest quantum leap to the future yet: medical researchers, doctors, and disclosure groups, Health Whistleblower will speak candidly on classified topics including: Bio photonics, Tesla's discoveries, Therapeutic Benefits of far infrared energy, Healing power of PEMF machines, Healing with Quantum Lasers, Biohacking your Brain with Nitric Oxide, Liver Detox, EMF Protection, Stem Cell therapy, Skin Care Technology, Hair Analysis, Cardio test, Heart Formulas, Red Laser Therapy, converging the disciplines of metaphysics and medicine to enhance human cognitive functions, extend lifespan, and expand extrasensory perceptions.
Keynote Speakers: Prof. Dr. Konstantin Korotkov, Dr. Michael Grossman, Prof. Dr. Paul Ling Tai, Dr. Robert young, Prof. Dr. Olha Nishkumai & Dr. Nick Delgado
***Full List of Speakers:
Prof. Dr. Konstantin Korotkov, Prof. Dr. Mike Chan, Prof. Dr. Olha Nishkumai, Dr. Michael Grossman, Prof. Dr. Paul Ling Tai, Dr. Robert Young, Dr. Bernard Straile, Dr. Ben Javid, Dr. Shawn Javid, Dr. Nick Delgado, Dr. Sam Fillingane, Dr. Jeffrey Benton, Dr. Luke Kuo, Dame Lillian Walker, Nima Farshid, Sir Bill Walsh®, Founder Saeed David Farman, Dr. Katherine Teisinger, Cher Olivos, Steven D. Kelley, Samuel Chong, Benton Ryer, Kristine Glein, Michelle Jewsbury, Phillip Wilson, Joe Blanton, Eric Dadmehr, Alan Bedian & Benton Ryer.
Master of Ceremonies: Michelle Jewsbury
Moderator of the Health Panels: Eric Dadmehr
Exhibits are free with registration, general admission for Biomed Expo conference is $499 with door ticket $577 (With 2-night Dinner Banquets $777) which covers lectures, workshops & panels.
