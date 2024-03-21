Speech by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels

CZECH REPUBLIC, March 21 - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala delivered a speech at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

Dear Prime Minister, Dear Alexander, Dear Director General Grossi, Your Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen, thank you for today's summit.

The time is limited, so I will give you only three short perspectives of the importance of nuclear energy – Global, European and Czech.

For more than two years, we are facing the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and „Energy blackmail“ of many other countries. This is combined with geopolitical issues in other parts of the world.

It is important to end our dependency on fossil and nuclear fuels from aggressive and unreliable countries. We should work to achieve energy security by cooperating among reliable partners.

Together we need to work on ensuring sustainable, affordable and secure energy. Nuclear energy, together with renewable energy, is and will be the essential part of our energy mix.

At the European level, we have initiated the Nuclear Energy Alliance. It now includes more than a half of EU member states.

Nuclear alliance countries and our industries are leaders of the nuclear renaissance in Europe. Together we stand for respecting nuclear energy as a low-carbon source in key EU legislation. This will help us reach our climate goals. We must include this nuclear strategy into the policy programme of the next European Commission. We cannot waste any more time.

Finally, from the Czech perspective, nuclear is a cost-effective way to decarbonisation. It brings grid stability and security of supply. It is the only way to reach our energy independence.

Our goal is to reach a 50% share of nuclear energy in our power generation in 2050. We strive for long-term operation of our current 6 reactors for the next 60 years. Last year, we made sure, that we will not be dependent on Russian fuel any more.

We make progress with our planned new nuclear unit in Dukovany and prepare to decide on additional units soon. To support our ambitious plans for new nuclear builds, we enabled more efficient permitting and licensing processes. We also prepared a national Roadmap for small modular reactors (SMR).

We have a long tradition of nuclear industry and research. We are ready to collaborate on projects abroad. International cooperation will bring all of us bigger benefits in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Ladies and gentlemen, to conclude, let me tell you a short story. More than 125 years ago, Marie Curie-Skłodowska and her husband managed to isolate a phenomenal new element: radium. It is connected with a small Czech town called Jáchymov.

Radium could light the darkness. In the hands of a doctor, it could cure serious diseases. Today, the spa town Jáchymov is known as the „Cradle of the Atomic Age“.

Nuclear technology can significantly improve our lives in many areas, from public health to sustainable energy. The momentum for nuclear energy is now – let's not miss it!

Thank you.

Petr Fiala

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic