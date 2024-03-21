NBAA Represents Business Aviation at Annual WAI Conference

March 21, 2024

NBAA will have a new, dedicated booth at the annual Women in Aviation International Conference, taking place March 21-23 in Orlando, FL, to promote the opportunities available in business aviation.

“NBAA is excited to be a part of the 35th anniversary conference and connect with women from all sectors of the aviation industry,” said Jo Damato, CAM, NBAA senior vice president, education, training and workforce development. “With an impressive list of speakers and session topics, the event is sure to inspire and empower all attendees.”

NBAA is the co-sponsor – along with Walmart Aviation – of the “Leadership Track” education sessions, which include discussions on mental health, finding balance, mentorship, overcoming barriers, communication in the workplace and much more.

NBAA members speaking on panels include:

The Women in Corporate Aviation Panel will feature NBAA Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 award winner and NBAA Young Professionals (YoPro) Council Vice Chair Julia Harrington, Sandra Granados, YoPro Council member Hannah Wolf and Jessica Webster.

NBAA Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 award winner and NBAA Business Aviation management Committee member Stephanie Goetz will be presenting “How to be a Boss in Your Own Life: Boldly and Confidently Pursuing Your Dreams.”

NBAA’s booth, No. 711, is co-located with Women in Corporate Aviation, Damato added, and near many of its members who are exhibiting including Bombardier, Cape AIr, Castle Aviation, Cirrus Aircraft, Duncan Aviation, Embraer, EJM, Flexjet, FlightSafety, flyexclusive, GrandView Aviation, Jet Linx, JSX, MedAire, NetJets, Northern Jet, Piper, Procter & Gamble, Signature Aviation, Textron, Volato, Walmart Aviation, West Star Aviation, Wheels Up and more.

