Closing Today: Virtual Registration for CBP 2024 Trade Facilitation and Cargo Security Summit

WASHINGTON — Registration to virtually attend the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) 2024 Trade Facilitation and Cargo Security Summit remains open until 4 p.m., today.

The Summit will take place virtually and on-site in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania March 26-28, and will bring together more than 4,000 private-sector and government executives from the international trade and transportation communities to discuss the agency’s top priorities and initiatives.

This Summit is the latest example of CBP’s commitment to working with industry to identify effective solutions to supporting American businesses while expediting legitimate trade.”

The Summit includes moderated general and breakout sessions to provide updates on CBP priorities on trade facilitation and security topics, one-on-one discussions with Directors representing the CBP Centers of Excellence and Expertise, and keynote luncheons. Notable topics include discussions on de minimis, Green Trade, supply chain, the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), and much more. An exhibit hall featuring information booths on various CBP and partner government agency programs will also be included.

Keynote speakers include CBP’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller and U.S. Department of Commerce's Deputy Secretary Don Graves. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will also provide pre-recorded remarks, and William Alan Reinsch from The Trade Guys podcast will be interviewed by Executive Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Trade AnnMarie R. Highsmith. Additional keynote speakers will be announced in the coming days.

For more information on the Summit or to register as a virtual attendee, click here. Media interested in attending must contact the CBP Office of Public Affairs at cbpmediarelations@cbp.dhs.gov to register.