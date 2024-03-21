Legendz Way Distribution Solutions, LTD. Doubles Down on DFW with a Strategic Expansion in Midlothian, Texas

Outside of Legendz Way at Crossroads Logistics Park in Midlothian, Texas Outside of Legendz Way at Crossroads Logistics Park in Midlothian, Texas Legendz Way opens new distribution facility, spanning 730,000 square feet, located in Midlothian, Texas, scheduled for May. The new expansion includes 50,000 square feet of air-conditioned space and boasts over 70,000 square feet dedicated to racking systems

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendz Way is pleased to announce the opening of its latest distribution facility, spanning 730,000 square feet, located in Midlothian, Texas, scheduled for May. The new expansion includes 50,000 square feet of air-conditioned space and boasts over 70,000 square feet dedicated to racking systems. This strategic move positions Legendz Way at the forefront of the logistics market within the International Inland Port of Distribution (IIPOD) of Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), enhancing its warehousing and distribution capabilities. The company now operates facilities totaling over 1,000,000 square feet, reinforcing its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the warehousing and distribution sector, including Fulfillment by Merchant (FBM) and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), along with comprehensive e-commerce services.

Legendz Way’s expansion into Midlothian, Texas, is strategically positioned to capitalize on the DFW IIPOD area’s exceptional logistical advantages. DFW's central location, enhanced by its comprehensive access to rail, air, and both short and long-haul truck transportation, establishes it as an unparalleled distribution hub in the United States that facilitates the movement of goods throughout North Texas and beyond. Remarkably, these transportation networks put 98% of the US population within reach within 48 hours.

"This expansion is more than just growing our space; it's about carefully adapting our services to meet the distinct needs of each partner and client.” remarked Jeff Doolin, Co-Founder and COO of Legendz Way, “We approach our business relationships with a level of personal attention and flexibility that makes each client feel uniquely supported. At Legendz Way, our handshake is just the start of our commitment to delivering solutions as unique and necessary as each of our clients."

The new facility in Midlothian, complemented by the existing location on DFW Airport property in Irving, showcases Legendz Way’s dedication to optimizing its logistical footprint. This expansion is key to supporting the requirements of both traditional pallet in/out distribution channels and advanced e-commerce platforms, marking a significant step in the company’s growth and its ability to serve a wide array of consumer and business needs.

"Expanding our footprint is just part of our journey; the real growth comes from our team members and how we serve our clients with our distribution solutions," says Mike Muzyka, Co-Founder and CEO of Legendz Way. "We're committed to growing our business client by client. Focusing on innovative distribution solutions that address the unique challenges our clients face. It's about providing unparalleled service and support, ensuring that as we grow, our clients' success grows with us. At Legendz Way, it's not just about expansion; it's about elevating the standards of service in the warehousing and distribution space. That's what sets us apart."

This expansion is a clear indication of Legendz Way's commitment to excellence and innovation in logistics services. By optimizing its operational footprint in the DFW area, the company is positioning itself to better meet the challenges of the modern distribution and warehousing sector. The addition of the Midlothian facility is a strategic move designed to bolster Legendz Way's service offerings, providing clients with more personalized, flexible, and efficient solutions.

As Legendz Way continues to expand and refine its services, the company remains focused on fostering strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring that their unique needs are met with precision and expertise. This latest development is a testament to Legendz Way's dedication to setting new benchmarks in the distribution and warehousing industry, demonstrating a continuous drive towards operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

About Legendz Way

We're more than just distribution; we're trusted partners dedicated to building lasting relationships with every handshake. A true beacon of Leadership, Integrity, and Teamwork. We deliver comprehensive warehousing and distribution solutions, supporting our partners every step of the way.