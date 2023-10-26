The Law Office of Becky Beaver Welcomes New Associate Attorney, Megan St. Germain

Associate Attorney Megan St. Germain

The Law Offices of Becky Beaver is happy to announce the addition of Megan St. Germain to its team of dedicated legal professionals.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Becky Beaver is happy to announce the addition of Megan St. Germain to its team of dedicated legal professionals. A seasoned attorney with a deep-rooted commitment to family law, Megan brings a wealth of experience, passion, and skill to the firm.

Megan hails from the Dallas/Fort Worth area and boasts an impressive academic background. After achieving summa cum laude honors from Texas State University, Megan graduated cum laude from St. Mary’s University School of Law. During her tenure at St. Mary's, Megan participated on the St. Mary’s National Trial Team, further honing her oral advocacy talents under the guidance of experienced attorneys. Megan also served as a Senior Associate Editor for the St. Mary’s Law Journal and worked closely with Professor Chad Pomeroy as a Research Assistant.

Becky Beaver, the firm's founding attorney, expressed her enthusiasm about the new addition to the firm, stating, "We're always in pursuit of exceptional talent who not only possess legal acumen but also reflect our firm's values. Megan's dedication to family law and her deep understanding of the challenges families of divorce face makes her a perfect fit for our team. We're excited about the skills she will bring to the benefit of our clients."

Megan also shared her sentiments, noting, "Joining the Law Offices of Becky Beaver is a significant step in my legal journey. Family law is more than just about legal rights; it's about helping families navigate some of the most challenging moments of their lives. I'm eager to support our clients and ensure they receive both compassion and the best legal advice."

Megan’s approach to family law is holistic, ensuring that clients receive not just legal counsel but strategic support during trying times. While she advocates for resolution outside of the courtroom, Megan stands ready to litigate when necessary. Her successful track record in a range of family law cases, from divorces to issues affecting the parent-child relationship, speaks to her dedication and expertise.

The Law Offices of Becky Beaver invite clients and colleagues to join in welcoming Megan St. Germain and look forward to the advocacy she brings to the firm.

For further information or to arrange interviews, please contact Cristina Soll

512-474-5791