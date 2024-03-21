Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,368 in the last 365 days.

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Nationwide Service Expansion

A Learning Hospital's Conference Room in West Virginia

A Learning Hospital's 2nd Floor Lobby in West Virginia

Patient Waiting Area in an Amarillo TX Hospital

Staff Lounge in an Amarillo TX Hospital

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Nationwide Service Expansion

Our primary product is great service, and we can offer that to clients in every state.”
— Sara Beth Joyner
DALLAS, TX, US, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House, the Dallas, TX-based pioneers in art consulting for healthcare and corporate environments, are proud to announce their nationwide service expansion. With a robust portfolio of successful projects spanning across the United States, the firm is dedicated to bringing its visual communications solutions to clients all over the country, demonstrating the universal appeal and adaptability of their expertise in enhancing spaces through art.

Nationwide Reach, Local Impact

Despite being headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House have made significant inroads into markets across the United States, from bustling metropolitan areas to serene rural locales. Their commitment to understanding and integrating local culture, history, and values into their projects has been a key factor in their widespread success, enabling them to create spaces that resonate deeply with clients and their communities alike. Director of Design, Mercedes Burton, shared “we often incorporate local landscapes and themes into our projects to help the visitors of the facility feel connected to the artwork, this also allows us to learn about different communities across the county, which is rewarding.”

A Legacy of Diverse Projects

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House's portfolio boasts a wide array of projects that underscore their versatility and skill in tailoring art solutions to meet the specific needs of each client. From state-of-the-art healthcare facilities seeking to foster healing environments, to corporate offices aiming to enhance their brand identity and employee wellbeing, the firm has consistently demonstrated its ability to transform spaces through thoughtfully curated art collections and installations. “Our primary product is great service, and we can offer that to clients in every state” added the firms’ President, Sara Beth Joyner.

Commitment to Excellence, Wherever You Are

The expansion of services across the United States reflects Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House's commitment to excellence and their desire to make quality art consulting services accessible to a broader audience. Their team of experienced consultants, designers, and project managers leverage their deep industry knowledge and creative prowess to ensure that every project, regardless of location, is executed to the highest standard.

Bridging Spaces with Visual Communications

By making their services available nationwide, Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House are bridging geographical divides, bringing their unique blend of artistry and innovation to more healthcare and corporate environments than ever before. Their success in projects across the country stands as a testament to the universal language of visual communication and its power to transform spaces and experiences.

About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House

Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.

They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.

Contact Information:
Sara Beth Joyner, EDAC
President
214-773-1298
S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
S.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.com

Mercedes Burton, EDAC
Director of Design
972-730-6622
MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.com
MercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

Website

Jerry Joyner
W And W Digital News
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House Announce Nationwide Service Expansion

Distribution channels: Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more