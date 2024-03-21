LOCAL City Places Unveils MILO™ - The First Voice Search Bot for Review Platforms
MILO is not just a tool; it’s a game-changer for local businesses and consumers alike. With MILO, we’re not just ahead of the curve; we’re creating a new standard for local search and reviews.”CHANDLER, AZ, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an innovative leap ahead of industry giants like Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor, LOCAL City Places is thrilled to introduce MILO™ (Merchant Information and Local Offers), a groundbreaking voice search bot designed to revolutionize how consumers interact with local business reviews. Troy Warren, CEO of LOCAL City Places, alongside the Executive Board, is proud to announce MILO™ as the first voice search technology integrated into a review platform, offering users an unprecedented level of convenience and accessibility.
MILO™, with its friendly female voice, pronounced “mee-low,” is set to transform the LOCAL search experience. Users can simply ask MILO™, “What is the best coffee shop in Chandler, Arizona?” and receive not just listings but also detailed reviews read aloud from LOCAL City Places’ member-submitted content. This service extends beyond providing information, offering to send business details directly to users’ phones, including merchant page links, contact numbers, and addresses for seamless navigation and communication.
Troy Warren expressed his excitement about this advancement, pointing out, “With MILO, we’re not just ahead of the curve; we’re creating a new standard for local search and reviews. This technology empowers consumers to find the best local businesses effortlessly while giving our Showcase merchants unparalleled visibility and engagement opportunities.”
MILO’s™ introduction is a testament to LOCAL City Places’ commitment to innovating within the local search and review ecosystem. The platform already boasts a comprehensive search engine, a user-driven review system, and a robust Partner program covering over 27,000 cities and towns across America, in more than 1300 business categories.
The advantages of MILO™ extend to both consumers and merchants. For LOCAL City Places’ Showcase merchants, MILO™ offers exclusive exposure, positioning them as the go-to businesses within their categories and cities. This feature aligns with LOCAL City Places’ mission to support local businesses through innovative technology and community-driven insights.
Warren shares his enthusiasm for this innovative technology as he notes, “MILO is not just a tool; it’s a game-changer for local businesses and consumers alike. From booking appointments to making reservations, MILO™ does it all. And for our merchants, the opportunity to be featured exclusively on MILO™ voice search is incredibly powerful.”
As LOCAL City Places continues to lead the way in local search and review innovation, MILO represents a significant milestone in their journey. With this technology, LOCAL City Places is not only enhancing the user experience but also setting a new standard for the industry.
For further information about LOCAL City Places and MILO™, please visit LOCALCityPlaces.Com or reach out directly to LOCAL City Places company headquarters at (480) 579-6000.
About LOCAL City Places:
LOCAL City Places, powered by City Press Media, redefines the landscape of local business reviews and searches across the United States. With a focus on local search activity, both on desktop and mobile devices, LOCAL City Places offers a unique platform for consumers to share their experiences and for businesses to thrive based on genuine consumer feedback. Through its innovative approach and technology, LOCAL City Places connects communities with the best local businesses, fostering growth and consumer trust.
Troy Warren
LOCAL City Places
+1 (480) 579-6000
