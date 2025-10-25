LOCAL City Places Introduces 'FIRST to Review' RATE$BATE Bonus in Celebration of New VP of Marketing Appointment

RATE$BATES LOCAL City Places LOGO Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOCAL City Places today announced a new RATE$BATE incentive titled “FIRST to Review”, rewarding members $5 for being the first to post a verified restaurant review on the platform. The initiative celebrates the recent appointment of Susan Anderson as the company’s new Vice President of Marketing.RATE$BATE, the rewards program operated by LOCAL City Places, compensates members for verified dining reviews that meet established authenticity standards. The new “FIRST to Review” bonus doubles the standard $2.50 reward for members whose review is the first to appear for a restaurant.To qualify, each review must follow the program’s existing guidelines:- A minimum $10 spend (excluding tip)- A review of 50 words or more- A minimum of two photos- A receipt dated within the past 7 daysWith these measures, RATE$BATE ensures every review reflects a genuine dining experience from verified customers, providing restaurants with credible exposure and consumers with trustworthy insights.“LOCAL City Places was built on community participation and authentic local discovery,” said Troy Warren, Founder of LOCAL City Places. “With Susan joining our leadership team, we’re entering an exciting chapter of growth and innovation. The ‘FIRST to Review’ bonus is a perfect example of how we’re enhancing engagement — it rewards members for helping local restaurants gain their first verified feedback.”Anderson brings extensive experience in marketing strategy, consumer engagement, and brand development to the company. Her focus is on expanding RATE$BATE’s presence across local markets while refining the member experience to keep the program both rewarding and reliable.“The FIRST to Review bonus celebrates exploration — it’s about being the first to discover and share,” said Susan Anderson, VP of Marketing at LOCAL City Places. “As we continue updating and improving RATE$BATE, our goal is to create an environment where every verified review helps strengthen community connections and supports small businesses that make our cities special.”The FIRST to Review initiative marks the first of several upcoming program enhancements under Anderson’s direction. LOCAL City Places plans to continue rolling out updates that make RATE$BATE one of the most trusted and community-driven review reward programs in the country.For more information about LOCAL City Places or the RATE$BATE program, visit https://www.LocalCityPlaces.com About LOCAL City PlacesLOCAL City Places is a community-driven platform connecting consumers with local restaurants and businesses through verified, member-submitted reviews. Through its RATE$BATE rewards program, the company incentivizes authentic feedback by paying members for verified reviews that include receipts, photos, and detailed descriptions of recent visits. LOCAL City Places empowers communities to support local businesses while providing diners with trusted insights into their city’s dining scene.Media ContactLOCAL City Places Media RelationsEmail: press@LocalCityPlaces.com

