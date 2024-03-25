CACFP Week Proclaimed in Seventeen States and Recognized in Congress
EINPresswire.com/ -- National CACFP Week is a national education and information campaign sponsored annually the third week of March by the National CACFP Sponsors Association. The campaign is designed to raise awareness of how the USDA’s Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) works to combat hunger.
This year, National CACFP Week was formally recognized at federal and state levels.
On Monday of National CACFP Week, a congressional resolution was introduced in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both versions of the resolution were introduced with bi-partisan support. In the House, Representatives Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR-1) and Marc Molinaro (R-NY-19) led the resolution along with Representatives McGovern, Watson Coleman, Norton, Tokuda, Williams, Lee, and Stevens.
“I am grateful for the many caregivers who are working to eliminate hunger by providing healthy meals and snacks through the CACFP,” said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. “We must continue to strengthen this critical program, especially at a time when many families and individuals are struggling to put food on the table.”
“I’m excited to recognize National Child and Adult Care Food Program Week," said Congressman Marc Molinaro. “Because of this program, millions of children and adults in need are fed nutritious meals that they otherwise wouldn’t get. Now, the success we’ve had wouldn’t be possible without the amazing providers who administer this program.”
On Tuesday, March 12, the resolution passed by unanimous consent in the Senate. The resolution was led by longtime supporters of child nutrition programs Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and John Boozman (R-AR). During National CACFP Week, the Senators shared their appreciation for CACFP operators:
“You do so much to bring nutritious foods to Americans who need it most. Thanks to you, we’re ending hunger in America one meal at a time,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar. “That’s why it is my privilege to lead the resolution designating this week as National CACFP Week. This week, and always, I’m grateful for everything you do.”
“I’m glad to join the National CACFP Sponsors Association in sharing my appreciation for your dedicated work to help the most vulnerable among us," said Senator John Boozman. “Our children, seniors and Americans living with disabilities are often the most at risk when it comes to hunger insecurity. That places you on the frontlines in the fight to curb hunger.”
In addition to the congressional resolutions, 17 Governors signed proclamations declaring March 10-16, 2024 as CACFP Week in their States. Proclamations were declared in:
Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey
Arizona, Governor Katie Hobbs
Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp
Hawaii, Governor Josh Green
Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker
Indiana, Governor Eric Holcomb
Kansas, Governor Laura Kelly
Maryland, Governor Wes Moore
Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer
Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz
Missouri, Governor Mike Parson
Nevada, Governor Joe Lombardo
New York, Governor Kathy Hochul
North Dakota, Governor Doug Burgum
South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster
Vermont, Governor Phil Scott
Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers
Read the full National CACFP Week resolutions and hear from members of congress at cacfp.org/cacfp-week-advocacy.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). We provide education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. We strive to improve communication between families, care givers, sponsors, and their supervising government agencies.
Jennifer Basey
National CACFP Sponsors Association
