Submit Release
News Search

There were 316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,866 in the last 365 days.

Chris Stokes' Action Film "CAPTURED" Premieres on TUBI on April 5th

FOOTAGE FILMS DOES IT AGAIN”
— Publicist Cassandra Williams
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not one to ever rest on his laurels, Filmmaker, Director and Producer Chris Stokes has gone to the next level that will continue to enhance his visibility by releasing his first action film entitled, "CAPTURED" premiering on Friday April 5th, 2024 on TUBI.

This is Mr. Stokes first Action film which will highlight the aspects of not being able to anticipate "what's going to happen next".

Chris Stokes is known for his ability to keep audiences glued to their seats by allowing them to think they can anticipate each scene; not so with "CAPTURED".

The film stars: Veronika Bozeman(EMPIRE), Janet Hubert (FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR),
Lance Gross (DUTCH) Malik Yoba (NEW YORK UNDER COVER), Camille Osborne ( AGENT RED 2) and more surprising Actors.

It is to be noted that Chris Stokes ( FOOTAGE FILMS) with their fourteen number one "most popular" movies in 2023 has played a major factor in making TUBI a competitive and leading streaming platform with over seventy-four million monthly viewers.

The latest release of STEPDAUGHTER by FOOTAGE FILMS has already been picked up for part 2 with only a two week release debut.

This exclusive premiere of "CAPTURED"will be shown at the LOOK THEATER located at 128 Artsakh Avenue in Glendale, California with red carpet festivities beginning at 6:30PM. Movie will begin promptly at 8PM.

For press and media credentials contact
W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills: email: wetprbevhills@gmail. com or call: 323 381 0832 ask for Cassandra

Cassandra Williams
W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills
+1 310-858-5552
wetprbevhills@gmail.com

You just read:

Chris Stokes' Action Film "CAPTURED" Premieres on TUBI on April 5th

Distribution channels: Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more