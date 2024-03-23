Chris Stokes' Action Film "CAPTURED" Premieres on TUBI on April 5th
FOOTAGE FILMS DOES IT AGAIN”BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Not one to ever rest on his laurels, Filmmaker, Director and Producer Chris Stokes has gone to the next level that will continue to enhance his visibility by releasing his first action film entitled, "CAPTURED" premiering on Friday April 5th, 2024 on TUBI.
This is Mr. Stokes first Action film which will highlight the aspects of not being able to anticipate "what's going to happen next".
Chris Stokes is known for his ability to keep audiences glued to their seats by allowing them to think they can anticipate each scene; not so with "CAPTURED".
The film stars: Veronika Bozeman(EMPIRE), Janet Hubert (FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR),
Lance Gross (DUTCH) Malik Yoba (NEW YORK UNDER COVER), Camille Osborne ( AGENT RED 2) and more surprising Actors.
It is to be noted that Chris Stokes ( FOOTAGE FILMS) with their fourteen number one "most popular" movies in 2023 has played a major factor in making TUBI a competitive and leading streaming platform with over seventy-four million monthly viewers.
The latest release of STEPDAUGHTER by FOOTAGE FILMS has already been picked up for part 2 with only a two week release debut.
This exclusive premiere of "CAPTURED"will be shown at the LOOK THEATER located at 128 Artsakh Avenue in Glendale, California with red carpet festivities beginning at 6:30PM. Movie will begin promptly at 8PM.
For press and media credentials contact
W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills: email: wetprbevhills@gmail. com or call: 323 381 0832 ask for Cassandra
Cassandra Williams
W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills
+1 310-858-5552
wetprbevhills@gmail.com