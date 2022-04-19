FILM/MUSIC EXECUTIVE BROKERS DEAL OF THE CENTURY
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omar "Iceman" Sharif CEO of BagTalk Entertainment has once again sealed his place in the world of Hip Hop and Urban content by brokering the deal that will be talked about for years to come.
On May 14th, 2022 VERSUZ/TRILLER will be featuring ONYX vs CYPRESS Hill at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
Omar "Iceman" Sharif has been credited as an Executive Producer with producing ten films and over one hundred music entities while at the same time spearheading distribution and submission of content as CEO of BagTalk Entertainment.
Having worked with the creme de la crepe of the music industry namely (Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Jaime Fox, and Mariah Carey) Omar "Iceman" Sharif continues to strategically parlay business ventures which ultimately result in financial gain for all involved.
It is not to be ignored when the industry's finest goes public with their acknowledgements. Take note of the following quotes:
Tel K. Ganesan: Hollywood Movie Producer, Philanthropist.
"Omar is a go-getter and gets sh!!!! done"!
Brian Perera - (Cleopatra Records) " Omar has been a great friend and a great asset to CLEOPATRA for the last 20 years. Bringing in some fantastic Hip Hop and R&B to our roster. He brings in charisma and charm to everything he brings to the table which is priceless."
Billionaire Alki David relishes his relationship with the "Iceman"by stating, "making asset backed NFT with Omar and Onyx makes sense. NFT is like making records on the old days but much more exciting".
Renowned E One Record Executive Allan Grunblatt now known as MNRK MUSIG GROUP does not hold back when asked about his relationship with the "Iceman" was conveyed this way, "Omar and I have been doing solid business for over 25 years. He is like a nephew to me".
The phenomenal Versuz /Triller event on May 14th, 2022 is just one of the many financially prosperous projects on the table for Omar Shariff. More details about upcoming films and signed deals will be forthcoming.
For bookings and interviews contact: Cassandra Williams, W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills 310 858 5552 or email: wetprbevhills@gmail.com
Cassandra L Williams
On May 14th, 2022 VERSUZ/TRILLER will be featuring ONYX vs CYPRESS Hill at the Forum in Inglewood, California.
Omar "Iceman" Sharif has been credited as an Executive Producer with producing ten films and over one hundred music entities while at the same time spearheading distribution and submission of content as CEO of BagTalk Entertainment.
Having worked with the creme de la crepe of the music industry namely (Snoop Dogg, Jay Z, Jaime Fox, and Mariah Carey) Omar "Iceman" Sharif continues to strategically parlay business ventures which ultimately result in financial gain for all involved.
It is not to be ignored when the industry's finest goes public with their acknowledgements. Take note of the following quotes:
Tel K. Ganesan: Hollywood Movie Producer, Philanthropist.
"Omar is a go-getter and gets sh!!!! done"!
Brian Perera - (Cleopatra Records) " Omar has been a great friend and a great asset to CLEOPATRA for the last 20 years. Bringing in some fantastic Hip Hop and R&B to our roster. He brings in charisma and charm to everything he brings to the table which is priceless."
Billionaire Alki David relishes his relationship with the "Iceman"by stating, "making asset backed NFT with Omar and Onyx makes sense. NFT is like making records on the old days but much more exciting".
Renowned E One Record Executive Allan Grunblatt now known as MNRK MUSIG GROUP does not hold back when asked about his relationship with the "Iceman" was conveyed this way, "Omar and I have been doing solid business for over 25 years. He is like a nephew to me".
The phenomenal Versuz /Triller event on May 14th, 2022 is just one of the many financially prosperous projects on the table for Omar Shariff. More details about upcoming films and signed deals will be forthcoming.
For bookings and interviews contact: Cassandra Williams, W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills 310 858 5552 or email: wetprbevhills@gmail.com
Cassandra L Williams
W.E.T. PR of Beverly Hills
+1 323-381-0832
email us here