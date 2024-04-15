Sharon Baker-Boykin to Keynote at Ignite to Profits Conference, June 6 - 9, 2024, Atlanta, GA
Sharon Baker-Boykin to Keynote at Ignite to Profits Conference, June 6 - 9, 2024, Atlanta, GA
Sharon Baker-Boykin, recognized as a multifaceted legal professional in Georgia, brings over 39 years of diverse legal expertise to the upcoming Ignite to Profits Conference.
With a career spanning roles as a private practice attorney, magistrate court judge, prosecutor, and government official managing critical state departments and probate courts, Baker-Boykin has been a pivotal figure in navigating legal complexities.
Her experience during the pandemic as a local government official overseeing vital programs has earned her acclaim for her adaptive and decisive leadership.
Speaking Topics Include:
The Do’s and Don’ts of Making Your Last Will and Testament: Insights into the legal intricacies of will creation.
Affirmative Steps to Protect Your Loved Ones: Strategies for effective family legal protection.
Life Insurance and Property and Casualty Insurance: An exploration of essential financial safeguards.
How to Legally Protect Your Assets: Advice on asset protection beyond basic measures.
Social Security Disability Issues: Guidance on navigating the complexities of social security.
Child Support and Family Law Issues: Solutions for managing family law challenges efficiently.
At the Ignite to Profits Conference, Baker-Boykin will share her wealth of knowledge, aiming to enrich attendees with her extensive legal insights. The event promises a convergence of professionals from various sectors, including business, wellness, and personal development, providing a platform for networking and growth.
Email: sharon@powerof1decision.com
Phone: +1(404) 800-6156
Social Media: Instagram: sbaker6805, Facebook: Sharon Baker
Websites: www.powerof1decision.com, www.legallifecoachsharonbaker.com
Sharon Baker-Boykin is available for interviews and media appearances. High-resolution images and additional information can be provided upon request.
Reserve a spot at the conference to gain actionable legal knowledge and valuable professional connections.
