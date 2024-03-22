NJ Top Docs Approves Dr. Janet M. Neigel of Eltra Self Awarded As 2024 Top Doctor
Dr. Janet M. Neigel
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Janet M. Neigel of Eltra Self based on merit for 2024.
After 39 years in practice, I'm still excited to come to work every day and help people become the best version of themselves.”SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Top Docs proudly recognizes Dr. Janet M. Neigel, a board-certified ophthalmologist at Eltra Self, as a 2024 NJ Top Doc. Operating from her oculofacial plastic surgery practice in Florham Park, New Jersey, Dr. Neigel offers a range of surgical and non-invasive treatments to help clients maintain a youthful appearance. With licenses to practice in New Jersey, New York, and Florida, she brings a wealth of expertise to her field.
"After 39 years in practice, I'm still excited to come to work every day and help people become the best version of themselves," expresses Dr. Neigel.
Dr. Neigel's educational journey began in New Jersey, where she earned honors in biology from Douglass College, Rutgers University, and a medical degree from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School. Her ophthalmology specialty residency training was also completed at UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, with an additional two years of training at Far Eastern University Manila in the Philippines. She further honed her skills through an orbital and oculofacial plastic surgery fellowship at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada.
With 39 years of experience, Dr. Neigel has presented research at prestigious medical conferences, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic Reconstructive Surgeons. Her accolades include the American Medical Association Physician Recognition Award and the American Academy of Ophthalmology Achievement Award.
In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Neigel serves as a clinical associate professor of Ophthalmology at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School. She is an integral member of the surgical staff at renowned medical centers, including Livingston Surgery Center, St. Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, and Eltra Surgery Center.
Dr. Janet M. Neigel's unwavering commitment to excellence and her passion for enhancing the well-being of her patients make her a distinguished figure in the field of ophthalmology and oculofacial plastics.
To learn more about Dr. Janet M. Neigel, please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/drjanetneigel/
