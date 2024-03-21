Submit Release
Cambashi Introduces Enhanced Data Structure in Latest BIM Observatory Release

As the BIM market evolves, adapting methodologies for deeper insights is crucial”
— Simon Hailstone, Principal Consultant at Cambashi

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambashi, a leading provider of market intelligence for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) technology industry, is pleased to announce significant enhancements to its data structure within the latest release of the Cambashi BIM Observatory. These improvements mark a pivotal moment in the understanding and analysis of the Building Information Modelling (BIM) software market.

In response to the dynamic evolution of the BIM industry, Cambashi has meticulously restructured its data to provide a more comprehensive and insightful perspective. While the overall size and scope of the market remain unchanged, the changes implemented in structure, segmentation, and granularity are poised to elevate the industry's understanding and facilitate ongoing advancements.

One of the key highlights of the update is the introduction of two distinct segments within the fast-growing BIM Construct software market:

- Pre-Construct: This segment encompasses vital software solutions tailored for the early phases of construction projects. It includes Bid Management, Schedule Management, Estimating, Quantity Takeoff (QTO), and more, providing essential tools for project planning and initiation.

- Site Management: Encompassing a range of software solutions, Site Management addresses the crucial aspects of overseeing construction activities. From monitoring compliance with cost, quality, and safety standards to managing project schedules and documentation, this segment plays a pivotal role in ensuring seamless project execution.

Furthermore, Cambashi acknowledges the interconnectedness of various phases in the BIM lifecycle and introduces a new high-level segment, "BIM Data Management". This segment focuses on applications facilitating the sharing, control, and management of BIM data across all project stages, bridging the gap between design, construction, and operation.

The BIM Data Management segment covers a wide array of functionalities including architectural design, civil infrastructure, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing) design, plant design, and structural design.

"As the BIM market evolves, adapting methodologies for deeper insights is crucial," said Simon Hailstone, Principal Consultant at Cambashi. "Through our enhanced BIM software market data, we empower organizations to make informed decisions related to the market."

For those interested in experiencing the enhanced data firsthand, a sample can be requested through the Cambashi website: https://cambashi.com/bim/

