Tish Dinkins: 2 New Books on Art's Transformative Power
Join Tish Dinkins to unlock art's power for growth with 'Stop Feeding Them Pizza' & 'Paint Your Stress Away'.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tish Dinkins, the celebrated creative consultant, best-selling author, and inspirational speaker, is set to captivate readers with the launch of two groundbreaking books: "Stop Feeding Them Pizza: How Team Building Art Events Are More Effective for Your Organization" and "Paint Your Stress Away: Using Fluid Art to Obtain Peace."
As the CEO & founder of Paintiza LLC, Tish Dinkins seamlessly blends her artistic passion with entrepreneurship, creating a space where creativity meets personal and professional development. Her impactful books, "You Have No Idea the Hell I've Been Through" and "Yes I'm Single," have garnered widespread acclaim for providing practical steps for overcoming life's challenges and redefining singleness as a state of strength and fulfillment.
"Stop Feeding Them Pizza" explores the transformative power of art-based team building activities, arguing for their efficacy over traditional methods. Dinkins emphasizes how creativity fosters team cohesion, unlocks innovation, reduces stress, enhances communication skills, and accommodates diverse skill sets. The book provides practical guidance for implementing art-based initiatives, offering leaders innovative strategies to unlock their team's full potential.
"Paint Your Stress Away: Using Fluid Art to Obtain Peace" takes readers on a transformative journey into the world of fluid art as a means of achieving inner tranquility. This book delves into the therapeutic benefits of fluid art, guiding readers from understanding its psychological and emotional advantages to creating their own gallery of serenity. It is an invitation to embrace creativity as a pathway to inner peace and fulfillment.
To celebrate the release of these groundbreaking books, Tish Dinkins will be hosting an exclusive event:
Book Launch Event Details:
Date: April 27, 2024
Time: 10amEST/1pmPST
Location: VIRTUAL
Registration: To attend this inspirational event, please register at www.paintandelevate.com/conference.
Join us in celebrating the release of Tish Dinkins' transformative books, as we explore the boundless possibilities of creativity and its profound impact on personal and professional growth.
