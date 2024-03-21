Globalsat Group Wins MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in ESG Impact Innovation Category for 2nd Consecutive Year

From left to right: J. Alberto Palacios (Chairman & CEO Globalsat Group), Juan Porras (General Manager Central America & Caribbean), Porfirio Suárez (General Manager México), Jack Yañez (COO) MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in the Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) Impact Innovation category 2024

Globalsat Group shines at Satellite 2024, securing the prestigious ESG Impact Innovation Award presented by MSUA (Mobile Satellite Users Association)

We are honored by this award, which speaks to the commitment we have to our mission and our innovative way of working with clients to deliver what is needed in a timely and effective fashion” — J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman & CEO, Globalsat Group

WASHINGTON DC, USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As usual at this time of year, Globalsat Group has taken part in a new version of the Satellite 2024 Conference and Exhibition, held in the US capital.

At the event - which brings together the main industry organizations and professionals from sectors such as aviation, maritime, telecommunications and finance, Globalsat Group has a stand in the Argentina Pavilion and some of its key executives are on the show floor in-person, including J Alberto Palacios, Chairman & CEO; Jack Yáñez, COO; Juan Ramón Porras, General Director for Central America & the Caribbean; and Porfirio Suárez, General Director for Mexico.

Globalsat Group representatives held several meetings with industry leaders, attended the main conferences and were present at the awards lunch organized by the MSUA (Mobile Satellite Users Association), where the company was the winner in the ESG (Enviroment, Social & Governance) Impact Innovation category of the “Satellite Mobile Innovation Award 2024” for the Newén Rapid Deployment System project, where the customer is the Maritime Coordination and Emergency Network of the Chilean Navy.

It is the fourth time Globalsat has been granted an award by the MSUA in a category related to innovation. The award is for a solution which integrates several forms of MSS (Mobile Satellite Service) to provide dependable communications for critical government personnel.

The awarded project is essentially a number of highly resilient tactical cases containing LEO and GEO L-band MSS terminals, as well as other matched communications systems and supporting energy sources and accessories, including a data terminal with especially tailored software. In case of a national emergency, the cases are deployed by key personnel, usually in coastal areas, to support the protection of life and infrastructure. One such type of emergency can be a seismic-triggered tsunami.

The Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award is given by the MSUA (Mobile Satellite Users Association) to organizations deemed to have delivered the top innovations introduced to the satellite land mobile market during the past year.

Chile has one of the longest shorelines in the World, with some coastal areas which are highly inhabited but also vast zones with little or no telecommunications infrastructure. When large-scale seismic events take place, traditional telecommunications systems are often overwhelmed by increased demand and can also be directly affected. Satellite-based L-Band services therefore provides a highly resilient, dependable, easy to use, mobile and energy-efficient resource for government personnel involved in emergency response.

This project operates in the context of other services also provided by Globalsat Group in Chile using L-band satellite communications for early warning of tsunamis and other oceanic disturbances.

Alberto Palacios, Globalsat Group CEO commented: "We are honored by this award, which speaks to the commitment we have to our mission and our innovative way of working with clients to deliver what is needed in a timely and effective fashion."

Christian Gerhard, the local lead for this project and Globalsat Group Commercial Director, added: "It has now been more than a decade since we have been an important part of Chile's disaster prevention system, and we are very proud to continue to play our part in the protection of lives and infrastructure".

About Globalsat Group:

Globalsat Group is the industry leader in mobile (MSS) and other satellite services, providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware throughout the Americas since 1999. The multi-country organization delivers satellite telecommunications solutions for thousands of clients, through a flexible organizational structure, driven by broad and specific experience in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism.

Most customers use these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure are at stake, under extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other connectivity cannot operate reliably or at all. Globalsat is committed to leveraging satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by its recent MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in the Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), and Impact Innovation category.

For more information, please visit https://www.globalsat.com/

Follow Globalsat Group on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/globalsat-group

Press contact: Silvina Graziadio – VP of Marketing