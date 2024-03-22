Fairway to Paradise: The Allure of Golf Course Living in Southwest Florida
Discover luxury living in this coastal contemporary estate on one of The Mooring’s most serene streets. Professionally decorated and rarely used, this Clive Daniel home features a light-filled great room, outdoor living, dining and entertainment area, and
This palatial estate sits at the quiet tip of a cul-de-sac on 3/4 of an acre & features 511’ of golf course frontage.
Swing into luxury living amidst Southwest Florida's premier golf course communities.NAPLES, FLORIDA, USA, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairway to Paradise: The Allure of Golf Course Living in Southwest Florida
Nestled amid the tropical charm of Southwest Florida, premier golf course communities are a testament to the area’s leisurely living and top-tier sporting experiences. With more than 90 golf courses, the region proudly claims the title of the "Golf Capital of the World," offering courses catering to all skill levels. Beyond the abundance of golfing opportunities, the inviting climate beckons to those yearning to escape colder states.
Every winter, seasonal residents migrate to the warmth of Southwest Florida. With Collier and Lee counties serving as a long-preferred destination, retirees turn it into a sought-after haven. Drawn by the promise of warm, pleasant weather, these residents enjoy a lifestyle characterized by outdoor activities, socializing and enjoying its remarkable natural beauty. The allure of Southwest Florida lies not just in escaping winter’s cold grasp, but in continuing active lifestyles. Golf is a favored pastime, and picturesque settings provide perfect backdrops for social gatherings.
Ion Naples, golf and country club communities offer exclusivity, with rarefied experiences extending beyond fairways. Membership affords access to world-class golf courses, and also coveted social standings. These enclaves attract discerning individuals who value prestige, fostering atmospheres where networking and camaraderie flourish amidst luxurious amenities. Naples' golf scene is a symbol of luxury lifestyles and social distinction, providing access to a refined world of sport, leisure and continued connectivity.
Collier County boasts a collection of premier golf courses and elite clubs, such as Moorings Golf and Country Club. Just moments from Gulf beaches, this private golf club in the City of Naples is positioned west of U.S. 41. The club’s 18-hole golf course features Bermuda celebration turfgrass, presenting a year-round challenge for golf enthusiasts. The club fosters a sense of community where members not only share a love for the game but also the vibrant social environment.
Nearby, a coastal contemporary home located at 2550 Windward Way and listed by John R. Wood Properties, graces one of The Moorings’ most attractive and tranquil streets. Professionally decorated, this luxurious residence offers a light-filled great room, lanai with fireplace and outdoor kitchen. The pool deck with Southwest exposure provides a picturesque setting, adjacent to the neighborhood’s private beach club.
Another golfer's gem in Naples is Bay Colony Golf Club, a masterfully designed course with lush flora of Southwest Florida’s tropical preserve. Crafted by Robert von Hagge, 18 championship-caliber holes draw golf enthusiasts from across Naples. One of the country’s most distinguished private clubs, Bay Colony Golf Club not only offers a superlative golfing experience but also offers members and guests a best-in-class beachfront dining experience.
With an exclusive Bay Colony Golf Membership available, this exquisite estate spans three separate residences on a cul-de-sac, with golf course frontage. Located at 1250 Waggle Way, the residence has a two-story, 1,700-square-foot guest house, six ensuite bedrooms, a 300-square-foot home gym, pub room, recreation room with bunk room and Olympic-sized pool with spa. Behind two gated entries, the Estates at Bay Colony Golf Club offers residents access to its private beach club, tennis courts and various amenities, making it a destination for those seeking exclusive golf and luxury living.
Bonita Bay Club takes golf to a regal status, catering to both seasoned players and newcomers alike. This club stands offers five world-class courses, including three classic Arthur Hills-designed courses at their finest. With golf as the focal point, Bonita Bay Club offers an unparalleled and diverse golf experience, affirming its position as a kingdom for golf enthusiasts in the region.
In Bonita Bay Club at 27311 Oak Knoll Drive, is a picturesque estate on the Imperial River, listed by John R Wood Properties. The property features a dock with lift, a spool area with rock feature, spa and e pool cage. The master bedroom, complete with a sitting area, sauna, separate shower and soaking tub, provides a luxurious retreat, while a guest cabana offers additional accommodations. The residence affords access to five golf courses and amenities including a 29,000-square-foot fitness complex, 18 tennis courts, 10 pickleball courts and 12 miles of walking trails. Residents can choose from golf to waterfront leisure, making it an ideal atmosphere blending sport, fitness and lifestyle.
In the heart of Southwest Florida's golf paradise, premier golf communities like The Moorings Golf and Country Club, Bay Colony Golf Club and Bonita Bay Club combine luxury living with top-tier golf experiences. The region attracts affluent snowbirds seeking a vibrant, active lifestyle. With exclusive memberships, pristine fairways and regal amenities, these clubs define the essence of golfing havens. Southwest Florida, with its captivating estates integrated into the landscape, is a highly sought-after destination.
About John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate
John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. It is consistently the number one firm in market share in the Southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with 65 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries. John R. Wood has more than 850 agents and staff in 23 offices, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit johnrwood.com.
# # #
Pull quote: John R. Wood is the oldest active brokerage firm in Collier and Lee counties and leads its nearest competitor in sales volume by more than 1.4 billion dollars, based on information from the Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service (SWFLA MLS) for 1/1/2023 through 12/31/2023.
Jama Dock
Wilson Creative Group
email us here
About John R. Wood Properties Christie's International Real Estate