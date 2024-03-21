DNREC, Kent Conservation District Offer Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant Funding for Septic Tank Pump-outs

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Kent Conservation District announced today that grant funding is still available for Kent homeowners in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed in Kent County who wish to have their residential septic tanks pumped out for routine maintenance. Funding for the grant initiative is made available by DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship through a Chesapeake Bay Implementation Grant.

Regularly pumping out a septic system prolongs the life of the system as well as protects surface and ground waters from potential contamination. Up to $200 in grant funds are available to qualifying applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding for the project is provided through DNREC’s Chesapeake Implementation Program, in partnership with the Kent Conservation District, which is administering the program.

More than $68,000 in grant funding – or enough to pump out roughly 300 Kent County residential septic systems – has been made available through this initiative. The homeowner must live in the home to qualify for grant funding. The pump-out project runs through June 30, 2024 or as long as funding lasts. The application process is quick and easy, with most applicants being approved within 24 hours. To identify which watershed you live in, visit the Delaware Watersheds website, a partnership between DNREC and the University of Delaware Water Resources Center.

For more information about the Chesapeake Bay Implementation grant, interested homeowners may contact the Kent Conservation District at 302-608-5370 or visit kentcd.org for a grant application.

