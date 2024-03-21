Chesapeake Natural Gas Outage in Dover

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 8:53pm

Chesapeake Utilities is currently experiencing a widespread natural gas outage along and east of Route 13 in Dover. At this time, the Company is implementing a restoration plan. Customers should plan to be without natural gas service tonight. We anticipate natural gas service will be restored sometime on Thursday, March 21 and are notifying all impacted customers with door hanging tags and phone calls.

Please be aware that our utility crews will need to first turn off all customer meters to ensure safety before working to restore gas service. As such, utility crew members may need to access customer’s homes or buildings during our restoration efforts.

Chesapeake Utilities will be updating information on our website www.chpkgas.com and social media sites. Also, the City of Dover, as well as Kent Center (local 911), are aware of the situation and will dispense updated information across their communication channels.

UPDATE: Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 6:55am

Efforts to restore natural gas service continued overnight. Our technicians will return to each home or building to perform safety checks and turn meters back on. More detailed information will be released throughout the day. They may need access to your home or building to relight your natural gas appliance. We anticipate that the majority of customers will have natural gas service restored by the end of the day. Remember, DO NOT attempt to turn on your meter. Only a Chesapeake Utilities, Sharp Energy or Eastern Shore Natural Gas employee can safely restore your natural gas service. Please visit chpkgas.com/outage for more information

UPDATE: Thursday March 21, 2024 at 830am

Customers should expect to receive a robocall with updates from Chesapeake Utilities. The calls began this morning and will occur periodically throughout today. Calls will be made to the primary and alternate (if on file) phone number associated with your account.

It is important that we have your current contact information. If your information is not current, please complete the form here.