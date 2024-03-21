THE DESIGN TOURIST TRAVEL SHOW NAMED TRAVEL MEDIA COMPETITION WINNER
The Design Tourist Travel Show Launches Season Two with More Award-Winning Episodes and Network Partners
Creativity speaks a common language, transcending geographical & language barriers. A Design Tourist detours from guidebook recommendations, exploring culture, history & heritage through art & craft.”MAITLAND, FLORIDA , USA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) announced that The Design Tourist travel show won the Bronze Award the 32nd Annual North American Travel Journalists Awards Competition in the Independent Travel Video category. This awards competition honors the best of the best in travel journalism, photography and destination marketing that cover all aspects of the travel industry.
— Karen LeBlanc
The episode “A Restorative Retreat to the Mendocino Coast” is one of 12 in Season One of The Design Tourist, which is streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, Reveel, DBTV, Discovered TV, Canyon Star TV, and four additional networks.
In each episode, award-winning travel journalist Karen LeBlanc goes beyond stereotypical tourist attractions to explore the creative soul of a destination, from its quirks and curiosities, lavish to laid-back experiences, and handmade to homecooked products. The Design Tourist is currently filming Season Two launching in April. For more information about The Design Tourist, visit www.TheDesignTourist.com or email: karen@thedesigntourist.com
“Submissions for this year’s awards competition included a diverse group of journalists, publications, and destination marketing organizations from North America,” noted NATJA CEO, Helen Hernandez. “Selection of the winners by our independent panel of judges was particularly difficult this year because of the outstanding quality and broad range of articles, images and marketing campaigns submitted for consideration. I wish to extend my congratulations to all the winners for their exceptional work in enhancing the travel experience of those exploring new destinations and adventures.”
Judges for the competition included award-winning newspaper and magazine editors as well as educators from across journalism disciplines. Founded in 1991, NATJA is a travel journalism industry leader that fosters high-quality journalism by supporting the professional development of its members, providing exceptional program benefits and valuable resources, honoring the excellence of journalism throughout the world, and promoting travel and leisure to the general public. NATJA also publishes TravelWorld International Magazine (www.travelworldmagazine.com). For more information about NATJA visit www.natja.org.
A Restorative Retreat to the Mendocino Coast