THE DESIGN TOURIST TRAVEL SHOW NAMED TRAVEL MEDIA COMPETITION WINNER

The Design Tourist Travel Show Launches New Season with Award-Winning Video and Content Distribution Partnership
Creativity speaks a common language, transcending geographical & language barriers. A Design Tourist detours from guidebook recommendations, exploring culture, history & heritage through art & craft.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA , USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) announced that The Design Tourist won the Gold Award in the 31st Annual North American Travel Journalists Awards Competition in the Independent Travel Video category. This awards competition honors the best of the best in travel journalism, photography and destination marketing that cover all aspects of the travel industry.
“The entries we received this year exemplify the “best of the best” in travel journalism from photography, to articles, to blogs, to podcasts, to destination marketing,” stated NATJA CEO, Helen Hernandez. “We congratulate all of the winners on their creativity, thoughtful and entertaining submissions. Special appreciation to our judges who spent countless hours selecting today’s recipients.”
Judges for the competition included award-winning newspaper and magazine editors as well as educators from across journalism disciplines. One first place (Gold) winner is chosen in each of the categories along with 2nd place (Silver), 3rd place (Bronze), and Honorable Mentions. To qualify for an award or honor, work had to be published from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.
Founded in 1991, NATJA is a travel journalism industry leader that fosters high quality journalism by supporting the professional development of its members, providing exceptional program benefits and valuable resources, honoring the excellence of journalism throughout the world, and promoting travel and leisure to the general public. NATJA also publishes TravelWorld International Magazine (www.travelworldmagazine.com).
The Design Tourist won the Gold Award for the episode, “The Design Tourist Meets the Christmas Artisans of The Thuringian Forest.” Host Karen LeBlanc, traveled to Germany, deep into the Thuringian Forest, to meet with makers creating world-famous mouth-blown glass Christmas decorations and collectible paper mache figurines.
About The Design Tourist:
The Design Tourist is a travel show streaming on more than 300 million TVs and eight networks. In each episode, award-winning travel journalist Karen LeBlanc goes beyond stereotypical tourist attractions to explore the creative soul of a destination, from its quirks and curiosities, lavish to laid-back experiences, and handmade to homecooked products. The Design Tourist recently announced a new partnership with Discovered TV and Microsoft to publish multimedia travel content to an online audience of more than 500 million. Read The Design Tourist travel content on MSN.com, Microsoft Bing, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft Start.
For more information about The Design Tourist, visit www.TheDesignTourist.com or email: karen@thedesigntourist.com
For more information about NATJA or a complete list of award winners and honorable mentions, visit www.natja.org.
