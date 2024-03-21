Tourism AI Network Welcomes Jeremy Adamson to Its Advisory Committee
Welcoming Jeremy to our Advisory Committee is a significant milestone for us. His profound knowledge in AI and analytics will undoubtedly bring immense value to the tourism industry.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tourism AI Network (TAIN), a pioneering organization at the forefront of integrating artificial intelligence in tourism, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeremy Adamson to its Advisory Committee. Jeremy, a renowned figure in the realm of AI and analytics strategy, brings a wealth of experience across various sectors, including aviation, energy, financial services, retail, and public administration.
— Peter Pilarski, Founder
Jeremy has distinguished himself through his work with major organizations, helping them to establish a dominant presence in analytics and maximizing business value through AI. Currently serving as the Vice President of Business Intelligence at Steele Auto Group, he is also an esteemed instructor in corporate strategy at the University of New Brunswick. His role as a strategic advisor to several technology startups and his authorship of notable works like "Minding the Machines" and "Geeks with Empathy" further highlight his expertise.
The Tourism AI Network eagerly anticipates leveraging Jeremy's extensive experience in innovation, technology, business intelligence, and data management. His skills as an educator, particularly his ability to simplify complex topics into understandable content, will be invaluable to the network.
Peter Pilarski, Founder of the Tourism AI Network, expressed his enthusiasm: "Welcoming Jeremy to our Advisory Committee is a significant milestone for us. His profound knowledge in AI and analytics will undoubtedly bring immense value to the tourism industry. Having known and worked with Jeremy since our time together in the Executive MBA Program at the University of Calgary, I am confident in his ability to contribute meaningfully to our mission."
In response, Jeremy Adamson shared his vision: "Joining the Tourism AI Network is an exciting new chapter for me. Working alongside Peter and the team, I look forward to employing advanced data techniques and generative AI to revolutionize how destinations and tourism operators harness the power of AI technology. This collaboration is not just about innovation; it's about creating real, tangible benefits for the industry."
As an advisor, Jeremy will contribute to valuable industry content, workshops, and conferences, enhancing the network's offerings. His appointment is a testament to the shared history and mutual respect between him and Peter Pilarski, stemming from their collaborative projects during their Executive MBA program at the University of Calgary.
The Tourism AI Network invites industry professionals and enthusiasts to join its thriving community. For more information and to become a part of this innovative network, please visit our website.
About the Tourism AI Network:
The Tourism AI Network aims to drive the adoption and understanding of AI in the tourism industry by providing education, fostering collaboration, and building a community of thought leaders and practitioners. For more information, visit www.tourismainetwork.com.
Peter Pilarski, Founder
Tourism AI Network
+1 4034621160
peter@ciprcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram