Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Daniel Epstein and Jon Harrison to the Palm Beach State College District Board of Trustees.



Daniel Epstein, PhD

Epstein is an Assistant Professor of Law at St. Thomas University. Previously, he worked in the White House and in Congress. Epstein earned his bachelor’s degree in political philosophy from Kenyon College, his juris doctor from Emory University, and his doctorate in political economy from George Washington University.



Jon Harrison

Harrison is the Chief Government Officer of Vaxxinity. He previously served as the 8th Chairman of the United States Artic Research Commission and is currently a member of the board of directors of Albers Aerospace, Diamond Age and a venture partner and advisor at IronGate Capital Advisors. Harrison earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southampton.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

