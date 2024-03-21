The Sporting Life magazine featured in Forbes

The Sporting Life cover spread

New adventure travel magazine launch recieves huge international reception.

Each issue of The Sporting Life feels like a whispered invitation to an exclusive party you don’t want to miss—a password to a speakeasy where life is free and wild.” — Chris Dorsey

KINGSLEY, MI, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originating from a lifetime of adventure and a dream to provide an outlet for all to share in those experiences, The Sporting Life magazine became a reality in 2023. The brain child of world-renowned photographer, publisher, and globetrotting adrenaline hound, Mr. Thaddius Bedford, The Sporting Life was conceived as an editorial journey to highlight the world’s finest adventures, culinary experiences, and travel destinations.

Though relatively new to global distribution, it has not taken long for this talented team of photographers, editors, and contributors to begin receiving accolades for its publication. The Sporting Life was recently featured in an editorial by Mr. Chris Dorsey in Forbes Magazine. To quote Mr. Dorsey, “Each issue of The Sporting Life feels like a whispered invitation to an exclusive party you don’t want to miss—a password to a speakeasy where life is free and wild.” The article goes on to elegantly recant the variety and exclusivity of the escapades portrayed in the niche publication.

From exquisite spirits and delectable cuisine to walking in the footsteps of Pharaohs, The Sporting Life is a journey of imagination and expression. With merely 5 bimonthly issues in circulation, Mr. Bedford’s vision has quickly become a reality, but Thaddius is quick to deflect and praise his team for the magazine’s ultimate success. “The collective experience, raw talent and passion of the team which The Sporting Life has assembled is evident with each turn of the page. In a digital world which seems devoid of romance, our magazine is geared to enlighten and intrigue each reader. We aim for a quality literary experience and intentionally minimize a select number of hand-picked advertisers. Our magazine encapsulates what journalism was intended to represent and we are hopeful that our subscribers continue to indulge in this virtuous pleasure.”

The next issue of The Sporting Life will be released in April. Annual subscriptions are available online at https://thesporting.life.