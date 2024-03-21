Synovial Sarcoma Market Size is expected to grow by 2032, estimates DelveInsight

Synovial Sarcoma Market

Synovial Sarcoma Market

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Synovial Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Synovial Sarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Synovial Sarcoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Synovial Sarcoma Market Research Report

• The current understanding of Synovial Sarcoma has greatly improved in recent decades, leading to growing awareness, improved management, and better outcomes.

• According to DelveInsight’s analysis, synovial sarcoma is more prominent in males than females.

• The Synovial Sarcoma incident population in Japan was~ 280 cases in 2022.

• The leading Synovial Sarcoma Companies working in the market includes Takara Bio Inc., Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., Onco Therapy Science Inc., C4 Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Epizyme Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Ipsen, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc., and others.

• Promising Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Cyclophosphamide, FHD-609, AL3818, Dacarbazine, and others.

• March 2024: Epizyme Inc. announced a study of Phase 2 clinical trials for Tazemetostat. This study will include participants with various types of cancer known as soft-tissue sarcomas. Tissues that can be affected by soft tissue sarcomas include fat, muscle, blood vessels, deep skin tissues, tendons and ligaments.

• March 2024: Adaptimmune announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for Afamitresgene autoleucel. This is a pediatric basket study to investigate the safety and efficacy of afamitresgene autoleucel in HLA-A*02 eligible and MAGE-A4 positive subjects aged 2-21 years of age with advanced cancers

Synovial Sarcoma Overview

Synovial sarcoma is cancer that can originate from different types of soft tissue, such as muscle or ligaments. It is often found in the arm, leg, or foot and near joints such as the wrist or ankle. It can also form in soft tissues in the lung or abdomen. Synovial sarcoma may also be called malignant synovioma. It accounts for 5–10% of soft-tissue tumors. For every one million people, one to two are diagnosed with synovial sarcoma per year in the US.

Synovial Sarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM

• Synovial Sarcoma Incident Cases

• Synovial Sarcoma Age-specific Cases

• Synovial Sarcoma Stage-specific Cases

• Synovial Sarcoma Location-specific Cases

• Synovial Sarcoma Gender-specific cases

• Synovial Sarcoma Antigens-specific (MAGE-A4, NY-ESO-1, PRAME, and others) Cases

• Synovial Sarcoma Treated Patient Pool in First-line Setting

• Synovial Sarcoma Treated Patient Pool in Second-line and above (Heavily pretreated)

Synovial Sarcoma Treatment Landscape

The treatment plan for synovial sarcoma is tailored to the individual patient. The type of treatment that is usually depend on size and location of the tumor, the patient’s age and overall health, and patient’s preference. The goal of the treatment for synovial sarcoma is to cure the cancer. However, not all patients are cured. In some may come back. If the cancer comes back, it may be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or targeted therapy.

Synovial Sarcoma Market Insights

The pharmacotherapy space is witnessing the development of an antitumor agent like Trabectedin, which is sold under the trade name YONDELIS (Pharma Mar SA/Johnson and Johnson) and a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) like Pazopanib sold underthe brand name VOTRIENT (Novartis Pharmaceuticals). Several other drugs are in pipeline likeAnlotinib (AdvenchenLaboratories), ADP-A2M4 (Adaptimmune Therapeutics), Tazemetostat (Epizyme/IPSEN), TBI-1301 (Takara Bio), and others.

Synovial Sarcoma Drug Market Landscape

The landscape of Synovial Sarcoma market is speculated to change in the coming years owing to the launch of several upcoming therapies. Significant amount of research and developmental activities over the past several years have led to the gradual emergence of more effective and less toxic treatment modalities in synovial sarcoma patients. Some of the major players in the global Synovial Sarcoma market in the late phase of clinical development are Advenchen Laboratories, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Epizyme/IPSEN, Takara Bio, and others.

Scope of the Synovial Sarcoma Market Research Report

• Coverage- 7MM

• Synovial Sarcoma Companies- Takara Bio Inc., Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., Onco Therapy Science Inc., C4 Therapeutics Inc., Adaptimmune, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Epizyme Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Ipsen, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology Inc., and others.

• Synovial Sarcoma Pipeline Therapies- Cyclophosphamide, FHD-609, AL3818, Dacarbazine, and others.

• Synovial Sarcoma Market Dynamics: Synovial Sarcoma Market Drivers and Barriers

