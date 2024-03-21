Groups Urge New York Governor to Maintain Pro-General Aviation Tax Program

March 21, 2024

NBAA has joined with other aviation and state economic groups in an appeal to New York Gov. Kathleen Hochul to preserve a vital incentive package that has been “an unqualified success” in bringing new aviation jobs and economic contributions, and greater regional competitiveness, to the Empire State.

Enacted in September 2015, the New York Aviation Jobs Act (AJA) reversed years of detrimental tax policies aimed at general aviation (GA) aircraft, which put New York at a significant disadvantage compared to other Mid-Atlantic states with more aviation-friendly taxation environments.

Despite significant increases in GA traffic to New York airports over the past nine years, which also drove new investments to those facilities, a recent state senate budget proposal calls for abolishing the program.

“These positive business decisions to ramp up investments in New York airports are a direct response to the enactment of AJA which significantly reduces taxes on aviation related sales and maintenance in New York,” noted the March 20 letter signed by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), New York Aviation Management Association (NYAMA), New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and NBAA.

Read the group’s Letter to Hochul.

“Instead of celebrating and advertising this successful economic and business development strategy, some want to repeal the AJA, which threatens to cripple the state’s aviation industry and send a signal to businesses that New York can’t be trusted to commit long term to tax policies that provide financial certainty to would-be investors in the New York economy,” the letter continued.

Noting the governor’s “tremendous support for aviation through the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative and myriad of other pro-aviation programs and policies,” the groups urged Hochul to demand reinstatement of the AJA should the “anti-job, anti-growth” proposal to abolish it reach her desk.

“On behalf of the tens of thousands of New York-based members and affiliate members, commercial service and general aviation airports, fixed based operators, consultants, engineers, pilots, corporations and various aviation industries and professionals, and county employees among our combined organizations, thank you for your steadfast support for New York’s Aviation industry,” the letter concluded.