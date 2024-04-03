Free Influencer Marketing: Lionize Launches the First AI-Powered Influencer Marketing Platform
Lionize offers a commitment-free & 100% success-based partnership model for a limited time. Stop wasting time and precious budget!NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketers can now harness the power of artificial intelligence to streamline and optimize every aspect of their influencer or UGC campaigns, ensuring maximum efficiency and accountability while delivering results.
Traditional influencer marketing has been plagued by inefficiencies and uncertainties, forcing marketers to spend countless hours scrolling through social media or sifting through lists of creators. Lionize changes the game by introducing an AI-powered search engine that seamlessly integrates with social media platforms to identify and recruit the perfect influencers for any campaign. From sourcing and recruiting to managing, tracking, and reporting, Lionize automates every step of the process, saving marketers valuable time and resources that can be better invested in driving tangible results and developing relationships with their brand partners.
"During challenging times in the market, marketers must drive operational efficiencies and hold influencers accountable for their commitments," says Lionize CEO, Chris Buetti. "That's why we've introduced a commitment-free, success-based model that aligns perfectly with the outcomes marketers are seeking, whether it's enhancing social credibility, generating authentic content, or driving viral sales."
Marketers will only pay for creator partnerships once influencers have fully satisfied their post requirements, ensuring a risk-free and transparent experience. This success-based model empowers brands and agencies to test and scale their influencer marketing efforts with confidence, backed by Lionize's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.
To ensure the highest level of service, Lionize is currently testing its commitment-free model with a select number of brands, prioritizing customer satisfaction above all else. Marketers interested in experiencing the future of influencer marketing can sign up to try Lionize for free today.
How Lionize Works:
Lionize's AI search engine scours social media platforms to identify the most relevant influencers based on predefined criteria such as follower ranges, geographies, keywords, and lookalike profiles. Once a campaign is activated, the platform automatically sources and recruits influencers directly from social media, ensuring authentic and targeted partnerships.
Marketers receive Audience Insight Reports for each influencer applicant, enabling informed decision-making based on audience demographics, engagement, credibility, location, past brand collaborations, and more.
Lionize handles tracking, reporting, and payment processes, allowing marketers to focus on building and nurturing relationships with brand partners. Licensing rights for all created content are granted in perpetuity, empowering marketers to repurpose content across various marketing channels.
About Lionize:
Lionize is a leading innovator in the influencer marketing space, dedicated to revolutionizing the way brands and agencies connect with influencers. Through its AI-powered platform, Lionize provides marketers with a commitment-free, success-based solution that streamlines every aspect of influencer campaigns, from sourcing to tracking and beyond.
