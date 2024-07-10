Lionize Disrupts Influencer Marketing with AI Recruitment. Empowers SMBs with Scalable, Risk-Free Influencer Marketing.
Lionize’s Algorithm Automatically Sources, Recruits & Manages Influencers: Taste Republic’s Remarkable Journey
I no longer have to reach out to 100s of influencers to find 5 that want to work with me. Lionize's AI recruitment tech serves me the perfect, interested candidates without doing anything.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the world of influencer marketing, finding the perfect fit can be as tricky as locating a gluten-free influencer in Wisconsin. This was the exact challenge faced by Lionize's first customer, Taste Republic, a gluten-free pasta company looking to drive retail traffic to Sam's Club post-COVID.
With Lionize’s AI-powered influencer search tool, Taste Republic not only achieved this goal but also expanded its retail presence across new markets. Imagine the struggle of hunting down influencers who are both passionate about gluten-free products and based in Wisconsin. It sounds like a punchline, but it was the real-life predicament that inspired the creation of Lionize. Taste Republic needed a way to boost its retail traffic and strengthen its relationships with retailers. Enter Lionize, with its game-changing algorithm that automates the recruitment of influencers directly from social media, making such niche searches a breeze.
AI and Automation: The Heart of Lionize
Their most significant innovation lies in their use of AI and automation to source, recruit, and manage influencers directly from social media. Unlike static databases, their system dynamically identifies and recruits relevant influencers on a campaign-by-campaign basis. This approach ensures the most authentic and targeted partnerships, leading to better campaign outcomes.
By setting specific parameters, including geographies, keywords, and lookalike profiles, their advanced search engine scours the social media ecosystem to find the ideal influencers that match each campaign's demographic of interest. Their virtual headhunter then recruits them in a personalized manner, ensuring high engagement and interest.
A Comprehensive Solution for SMBs
With Lionize, budget constraints and pricing barriers are a thing of the past. Their comprehensive, self-service platform is designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to leverage influencer marketing, regardless of their prior experience. Their mission is to democratize influencer marketing through a platform that supports various campaign types, from posting and gifting to user-generated content (UGC) initiatives. Whether a novice or a seasoned professional, their built-in tutorials and templates guide marketers through the campaign buildout process based on your specific goals. When a marketer is ready to scale, they can partner with hundreds of creators seamlessly. They will be knocking on your door without having to lift a finger. At Lionize, you only pay influencers once they have fully met your requirements, ensuring complete satisfaction and eliminating financial risk.
About Lionize
Lionize is a pioneering influencer marketing platform designed to make influencer marketing accessible and effective for businesses of all sizes. Their AI-driven, self-service platform allows marketers to build, scale, and manage influencer campaigns with ease, ensuring authentic partnerships and measurable results.
For more information, visit their website at Lionize.
