UM Career and Internship Fair offers over 2,300 job opportunities

MACAU, March 21 - The University of Macau (UM) kicked off the UM Career and Internship Fair 2024 today (21 March). The fair, which will continue until 22 March, features more than 115 enterprises and organisations from various industries, offering over 2,300 job opportunities. The university has also organised a series of career guidance activities to help graduating students find jobs.

Speaking at the event, Mok Kai Meng, vice rector of UM, thanked the participating enterprises and organisations for their continued support of UM and their recognition of UM graduates. He encouraged students to seize the opportunities, actively explore their career paths, continue to uphold and carry forward UM’s motto ‘humanity, integrity, propriety, wisdom, sincerity’, and make steady strides in pursuit of their goals and dreams.

According to UM’s Graduate Further Studies and Employment Survey 2022/2023, 90 per cent of graduates found a job or furthered their studies within three months after graduation. For working graduates, their median monthly income was MOP 15,000, and the top five industries they worked in were: education (19.8%); hospitality and catering (16.8%); banking, finance and insurance (16.0%); trade, wholesale and retail (10.4%); and construction and engineering (6.1%). Graduates who continued their studies attended universities such as Harvard University, the University of California, Berkeley, Columbia University, University College London, the University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney, the University of New South Wales, National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Peking University, Tsinghua University, and the University of Hong Kong.

The Career and Internship Fair is an annual event of UM, which aims to help graduating students seek job opportunities and assist students in finding summer internships. This year’s fair offers job vacancies in various fields such as banking and finance, information technology, hospitality and tourism, as well as retail and trade for UM students from different academic backgrounds. In addition, the university has organised a series of career guidance activities, including recruitment talks, ‘Mastering Your Job Interviews’ workshops, ‘Resume Clinic’, and mock interview sessions, to help graduating students improve their job-hunting and interview skills.

Students of Macao higher education institutions are welcome to visit the UM Career and Internship Fair held in the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1-G008), or visit https://careerfair.sao.um.edu.mo/ for more information. For enquiries, please contact UM’s Career Development Centre at 8822 4839 or email sao.career@um.edu.mo.