Popular Mystery Authors Launch Spy Novel
Kent and Katcha: Espionage, Spycraft, Romance by Larry and Rosemary Mild Slated For Release on March 28HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larry and Rosemary Mild, coauthors of mystery and suspense fiction, breach deep cover with high intrigue in their latest work drawn from Larry’s former association with secret operatives and their clandestine agencies. Slated for release on March 28, 2024, Kent and Katcha will be available in trade paper (ISBN 979-8-9863864-0-9; 260 pages, $14.95) and e-book editions.
About Kent and Katcha: The year is 1992. The Soviet Union has collapsed but danger persists. Young Kent Brukner, a freshly trained American spy, arrives in Moscow for a high-risk mission: to infiltrate and compromise a Russian Federation Army facility. Under an alias, in a military uniform, he plies his skills—unprepared for the brutal confrontations and irrational consequences.
Kent meets the innocent and passionate Katcha, daughter of a British expatriate and a Russian dissident. Together the lovers embark on a nearly impossible journey, beginning in the foothills of the Ural Mountains. Stalked by the evil Major Dmitri Federov, they must escape from St. Petersburg to Helsinki, Finland, or face life in a Russian prison.
Their “escape” turns into a cruel joke. Katcha encounters Sasha, one of Dmitri’s crew. Disarmingly petite, she is agile, determined, and dangerous with ox-like strength. Kent also faces a personal choice—will he choose his spine-tingling career or the woman he loves? Expect the unexpected in this high octane, pulse-quickening tale of international espionage.
Rosemary and Larry coauthored the Dan & Rivka Sherman Mysteries; the Paco & Molly Mysteries; Hawaii thrillers Cry Ohana and Honolulu Heat; the historical novel Boxcar Bertie; and their new volume of stories, Charlie and the Magic Jug. The Milds make their home in Honolulu, where they cherish time with their daughter and grandchildren.
Kent and Katcha is available for purchase wherever fine books are sold.
Maryglenn M. Warnock
